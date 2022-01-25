Nearly 700 people attended a community vigil Monday in memory of Ramsie Baumgardner, an 18-year-old senior at North Vermilion High School who lost her life Saturday in a head-on crash in Maurice. The collision on U.S. Highway 167 near Lurby Road also killed Brandon Isaac of Carencro, the driver of the a vehicle that was driving the wrong way.

The ceremony, held in the high school's gymnasium, was filled with hugs, tears and smiles.

The hugs tethered Ramsie's friends and classmates — sitting across the gym floor — to memories of the schoolmate they lost. The tears tumbled down the cheeks of parents in the bleachers, reflecting that tragedy could have happened to their own kids. The smiles came from more than 10 speakers who described how much Ramsie meant to them and to the community.

“I didn't become only the principal of this school. I am in charge of a large family, the large family of all of you and your children, our children,” said Denise Lotief, North Vermilion's principal.

“We laugh when they laugh. We worry when they worry. There is no word to put on paper to describe our feeling at this moment for this loss,” she said. “We are here to celebrate Ramsie now. To honor her smile, her spirit, and her sarcasm." Then, after a moment of silence, with a smile: “And why not, also her sassiness sometimes.”

The words painted a portrait of an energetic, determined young woman.

A girl who was “was able to see through you,” as one speaker said. A person “who never stopped talking until you managed to talk her back and give her the response she was looking for,” one of her teachers recalled.

The first time you met Ramsie, people who knew her said, you were greeted with a bright smile, “sometimes way too close to your face.” Then, a loud and energetic introduction of herself and a short autobiography of the person she was introducing herself to. “Sometimes you wondered, how she sought you so quickly?”

The most moving moments of the ceremony came when Ramsie's best friends spoke about her. “She was amazing, too beautiful, too extraordinary, too you for this earth,” one friend said through tears.

“I promise I will defend your name. I never told you enough that I love you. But I love you. I love you,” said another. “I love you 224. Today. Tomorrow. Forever."

The crash, which happened Saturday night around 9:30, is still under investigation. Toxicology reports are pending. A GoFundMe campaign, created by members of UL Lafayette's chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, raised more than $33,000 in one day to cover funeral expenses.

Kristi Baumgardner, Ramsie's mom, closed Monday's vigil.

"A lot of the texts, phone calls, and emails have not been returned," she said. "But please, please know that every single one of them was really comfortable and greatly appreciated.

"Our family is looking forward to seeing you all graduate. So, just you know, we are going to be there to watch you graduate on graduation day. Thank you to everyone in this gym. We really appreciate all your support."