Every now and then, I do something I’ve done so rarely in adulthood that the mere act summons muscle and emotional memories of childhood.
Last Sunday was one of those glorious days. It wasn’t glorious from the standpoint of blue skies, but I was outside with people whose company I enjoy and want to know better — and, together, we were trying to solve mysteries.
If we were Scooby Doo and friends, I was Velma. I was so happy and had so much fun, that I would be Velma all day long, just for the chance to be on another episode with this mystery-solving team. Under the guidance of William Plummer, director of choral activities at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, I went metal detecting in a horse pasture with friends, Merilyn Crain and Suzy Kimball.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The act that took me back to childhood was opening and closing the gates to various pastures — the motion of getting out of the vehicle, unthreading the chain, propping open the gates, driving through, getting out again, grabbing and steadying wobbly gates that wanted to head in different directions, rethreading the chain and yanking to make sure it was secure. Even though I was driving a golf cart instead of a tractor, the rhythm was just the same and took me back to my grandparents’ farm.
The whole afternoon was about connecting to the past — there we were in a horse pasture using metal detectors, looking for anything in general but nothing in particular. It was the most relaxing thing I’ve done in months and allowed my mind blissful wandering space.
With 27 years’ experience metal detecting, Plummer knows what he’s doing. He started when he was 12. His parents got a divorce and he got a metal detector. In a way, he says, the hobby saved him.
These days, he and his wife search for treasures often. I didn’t understand the obsession before, but now I get it. We were outside, completely immersed in the hunt, birds flying overhead, kind, funny people nearby — and all the while, the possibility of finding something marvelous or mundane with every step.
Plummer is, in my opinion, “a metal whisperer.”
As we scanned a field that, according to all sources, had been an open field for as long as people had been in Vermilion Parish, Plummer called, “I want to show you something.”
We hurried over to see a shovel full of earth. Inside the dirt, he pointed to smaller-than-a-pinky-sized strands of red clay. He explained that those were brick pieces and a structure had likely been there.
It looked like random red dirt to me. I had my doubts.
I was wrong. Within minutes, we found all sorts of evidence that indicated a structure had been right where he suggested. Before two hours passed, we found four pennies (from the 40s and early 50s), a suspender hook, a flattened lipstick tube, a large lug nut, half of an axe head, the knob of a gasket and three brass tire valves from a Ford Model T.
Caked in dirt, the first tire valve looked like a large screw. Plummer immediately said, “That’s a brass tire valve from a Model T.”
To my amazement, he was right.
With nearly three decades of finding and identifying pieces of metal, he’s a walking encyclopedia. He could identify items in the dirt long before any of the rest of us figured out where to look.
In the week since, I’ve thought about that site and what could have been there. I keep thinking about the items that, as Plummer says, were “sleeping in the dirt” for nearly 70 years or more.
Who was the last person who held those pennies or that axe? Did she drop the lipstick and look for it for weeks? Did his suspenders come loose? Did she repair them? Or, scandalously, did the two have some torrid affair, suspenders flying, pockets emptying of pennies and lipstick hurriedly put on, before heading somewhere in a ramshackle Model T?
Tiny moments of lives forgotten. Mysteries we will never solve.
So many untold stories, all in the middle of a field where no one knew anything had been.