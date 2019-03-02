March is Women’s History Month and a good time to remember those given seats in the historical balcony rather than the front row. One such lady is Ruth Law, an early aviatrix later eclipsed by Amelia Earhart, if for no other reason than what happened to her isn’t much of a mystery.
Law learned to fly in 1912, bought her first plane from Orville Wright who refused to teach her, and went on to prove him wrong. She made her first flight in July, soloed in August and was the first woman to fly at night. Law set three records flying from Chicago to New York, carried the first official airmail to the Philippines, became the first female authorized to wear a military uniform but was promptly denied the privilege of dropping bombs on the kaiser. She reacted by doing loops over the White House and dropping war bond leaflets on civilians.
All this in a Curtiss Pusher biplane, an early aircraft not unlike a go-cart with wings. The engine and propeller were located behind the pilot and there was no cockpit. “It was a piano wire and fabric aircraft,” according to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.
Disappointed in her hopes of killing the kaiser, Law later formed her own flying circus, a popular entertainment at the time where pilots barnstormed at county fairs and exhibitions. At one point, she purportedly earned as much as $9,000 per flight.
However, in 1922 she awoke to discover her husband Charles, tired of her loop-the-loops, had published notice of her “retirement” in the newspapers. She later had a nervous breakdown.
Proving that marriage is infinitely more hazardous than flying a bunch of fabric and piano wire.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Past Queens Luncheon
Order of the Troubadours gathered some female history of their own for a royal repast at City Club. Past queens both young and of a certain age recalled their glory over wine and mimosas before sitting down at a table worthy of "Downton Abbey." Vaughan Simpson claimed seniority, Susan Myers organized the event and Sunday brunch never looked better.
Royal Repast
Queen Berengaria of Navarre LXVII Catherine Anderson and Lady Edith Plantagenet of Aquitaine Isabelle Hanks also entertained guests at an elegant City Club luncheon in River Ranch. Chateaubriand and lobster bisque graced the table, and enjoying Champagne and cocktails were Brenda Piccione and daughter Natalie, Lea Ann Remondet, Janice Copeland and Alexa John, who came bearing gifts.
Economic Summit
Lafayette’s economic history and current condition was the subject of talks recently at the Picard Center, where business leaders gathered for a state of the union. Among the many attending the forum were CEO Bill Fenstermaker, LGMC President David Callecod, Entergy CEO Philip May, Advocate editor Peter Kovacs and University of Louisiana at Lafayette President Joseph Savoie.
Past Dukes Dinner
There can be only one. Krewe of Gabriel held its past dukes dinner at the Petroleum Club, and what an elegant event it was. “Everyone’s all excited, it’s like the kickoff,” said Kathleen Guilliot. The men sported white boutonnieres, some of which were applied by Albert Guilliot, while making an entrance were Gene and Julia Lognion, Clif and Marianne Lane, Dr. Bryan and Shelley Sibley, Queen Evangeline’s parents Bradley and Renee Busch, and pretty-in-purple Anita Saitta. The beef Wellington bites were extraordinary, there were too many best dressed to count and Ann Clark had the “it” shoes — those bows were standouts.