It has come to society’s attention that day drinking is not only acceptable, it’s the thing.
Community spaces demand it, bar games require it and business establishments desperate for a revenue stream say why not?
It appears the Germans are to blame. Sources pro-day drinking say the practice came to America via an influx of German immigrants in the 1800s who liked to drink beer during the day in beer gardens. Those hawking the practice refer to it as “family time,” a relaxing social activity akin to grabbing a latte.
Nothing could be farther from the truth.
The American colonists brought day drinking to America, and it didn’t particularly matter what drink.
According to historians, the Pilgrims loaded more beer than water on the Mayflower, and there is some evidence that they were put off at Plymouth Rock instead of Virginia because the ship's crew wanted to make sure they had enough beer for the return trip.
Water in the colonies was sketchy, so beer replaced it as a daily drink and an early morning tankard was standard, even for children. That George Washington was something of a sobersides isn’t accurate either, as he was inordinately fond of dark porter. In other words, it was hoppin’ at Mount Vernon.
Those touting day drinking are really marketing beer, which in the public mind means Germany. Co-opting other cultures is murky at best, but yes, a gasthaus is a tavern and does serve families. That’s because they also function as inns. No one sleeps at an American bar on purpose.
As someone of German descent who’s actually lived there, I can testify that those who immigrated were hardworking people with no time to drink during the day.
On the other hand, I have flown Lufthansa and seen my brethren line up for beer at 7:30 in the morning.
Victoria Social
Mary Romagosa hosted the ladies of Victoria for an ice cream social at her Heartwood Circle home. “We have 11 new members; it’s a good year,” said membership chair Erin Plasencia. “Being a duchess was the best thing I’ve ever done.” The meet 'n’ greet featured brandy Alexanders, brownies, embossed napkins and the tiniest macaroons we’ve ever seen, courtesy of Mary Gomez, of Mary’s Sweet Treats. Rookies got an orientation, no royalty announcements to be had yet, and looking all "Downton Abbey" were weekend butlers Mike Crochet and Dave Romagosa.
Shaken, not stirred
Bonefish Grill entered the martini fray with Tropical Heat, a tart little number made from mango, lemon, pineapple-infused vodka and a little bit of habanero puree. “It’s sweet on your tongue and warm on the throat going down,” said bartenders Ashlyn Congdon and Morgan Borel. Coming and going were Dr. Deiadra Garrett, Aileen Hernandez, Dianna Ducote, Jeanie Rush, radio personality Don Allen and Healing House board members Nick Zaunbrecher and David LeBlanc. “We want to thank all for supporting the great cause associated with Healing House,” said Zaunbrecher. “All funds go directly to funding grief programs for kids.” The winner of Lafayette’s Absolut Best Martini will be announced at the culminating gala on Aug. 17.
Brave Heart
Hospice of Acadiana hosted their two-day Camp Brave Hearts for children coping with grief. The Robichaux Center was busy with Memory Boxes, a craft project meant to channel the negative into a positive. “They start out quiet and closed off,” said Heather Prejean, director of the Center for Loss and Transition. “When they discover it’s OK to talk, you barely know they just came yesterday.” The camp is open to children in the community ages 6 to 11, and making it happen were Kay Guillory, Alyssa Barras, Pat Sonnier, Delia Eskine, Thomas Falterman and Michael Lejeune, proof that real men step up.
Hail and Farewell
City Club hosted the 2019 LBA Young Lawyers Section Installation Banquet, the official handing of the torch to new officers and distribution of awards. Among those witnessing the proceedings were Merrill Lynch’s Mary LeBlanc, Iberia Bank’s Mary Nain, new LBA Director Pam Landaiche, ex-director Josette Gossen and Judge David Blanchet. Stuart Breaux took the Young Lawyers helm, while outgoing president, Jaclyn Bacon, got a gift. Daniel Phillips, of Oats & Marino, received the Outstanding Young Lawyer Award. Judge Phyllis M. Keaty conducted the swearing-in of all officers and committee chairpersons.
Christmas in July
City Club also pulled off its first flea market in the Eleven Hundred Room, complete with complimentary wine and cheese. Riverspa, City Club at River Ranch Tennis and City Club Pilates & Yoga Studio trotted out their wares — athleisure wear, even dishes and furnishings — heavily discounted and ready to wrap earrings. “I’m going to go get my money,” said serious shopper Desi Fontenot. Fête learned to leave her money in the car a long time ago.