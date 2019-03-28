The Youngsville Sports Complex could soon attract even more people for recreation and tournaments thanks to the addition of sand volleyball courts.
Five NCAA-spec sand volleyball courts will be constructed over the summer in an existing green space adjacent to the tennis courts at the complex, according to Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. A pavilion with restrooms and concessions is also included in the construction plan.
"The addition of sand volleyball will add another layer of recreation for our residents, and it'll serve as a catalyst for economic growth in our community," Ritter said. "It's good for our local businesses and good for our economy."
The Youngsville Sports Complex regularly hosts soccer, softball, baseball and basketball tournaments. This fall, it will be the site of the largest amateur boxing tournament in the country.
Construction of the volleyball courts is scheduled to begin in May and is expected to take about five months.
The $824,900 project is being paid for through Youngsville's 1-cent sales tax dedicated for recreational purposes.
R.S. Bernard and Associates of Lafayette was the low bidder on the project. Land Architecture, also of Lafayette, has drawn the plans.