A six-person Acadia Parish jury unanimously convicted on Thursday a man of multiple counts of drug charges after a three-day trial. Kirk John Noel was found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of para-fluorofentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of alprazolam, and possession of cocaine.
It was last summer, July 12, 2021, when Noel was pulled over during an ordinary traffic stop by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy Jonathan Hebert, in the Mire community of Acadia Parish. After a K-9 alerted on Noel’s vehicle, Noel tried to flee the scene before being apprehended by the deputies. In his car, the Acadia Parish Sheriff deputies found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Alprazolam.
“Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous drugs coming into our communities today, and I have instructed my prosecutors to aggressively prosecute cases involving fentanyl until the dealers get the message and stay away,” said District Attorney Donald Landry in a press release.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Burton Guidry and Burleigh Doga. Sentencing will take place after a pre-sentence investigation has been completed, the DA’s office said.
The verdict comes a few weeks after three individuals from North Louisiana have been sentenced by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell for their involvement in the trafficking of fentanyl. On Jan. 26, Makayla Monique Smith of Campti, 29, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Smith was charged in July 2020 and pleaded guilty July 2, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a press release by the Western District of Louisiana at the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Smith’s co-defendants, Jeremy Dewayne Armstrong, 37, of Natchitoches, and Earl Mack Wallace II, 39, of Campti, were previously sentenced by Judge Drell to 20 years in prison and 3 years probation, respectively, according to the press release.
Fentanyl deaths in the Acadiana region are soaring, following state and national trends. In the first four months of 2021, in Louisiana, there were 374 fentanyl deaths, 60 more than all of 2019, according to The Louisiana Opioid Data and Surveillance System. The situation is even direr when the count includes other synthetic opioids such as acetylfentanyl, furanylfentanyl, and carfentanil. According to the database, at least 722 people died from synthetic opioids in the 22 Acadiana parishes in 2020. The same number was 38 only five years earlier, in 2015.
“It’s time we punish the people who are putting our children at such a high risk of death from using fentanyl,” said DA Landry in the press release.