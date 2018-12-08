Drunk by Germans in the dead of winter to stay warm, Jaegermeister’s popularity in the American market is something of a mystery. A syrupy herbal spirit whose chief identifiable ingredients are juniper berries and anise, it was invented in 1878 by Wilhelm Mast and then promptly marketed as snake oil.
Jaeger means “hunter” in German, and the renowned logo stems from the legend of Hubert, a nobleman who apparently saw a vision of a stag with a cross between its antlers on Good Friday when he should have been in church. Whether divine intervention or too much to drink, a voice told him he must mend his ways or go to hell, while the deer itself told him to treat animals with more respect. It bothered him enough to later become St. Hubertus, the patron saint of hunters and ethical hunting behavior.
Jaegermeister is popular with millennials and the college crowd due to the effects of a concoction known as a “Jagerbomb,” but it is technically drunk straight in shots, German-style. It should be duly noted that the Germans have a number of drinks they use to stay warm, of which Jaegertee is another. I have a recipe written in the original German, a souvenir from when I lived there. After heating the red wine, sugar, cinnamon sticks and cloves and mixing in the rum, you serve it in stoneware mugs or heatproof punch cups. The warning for use is very clear: “Jagertee ist wie Grog und Punsch ein starkes Getrank an kaltes Wintertagen.” (Hunter’s tea is like grog and punch, a strong drink for cold winter days.)
The visions you see after that are your own fault, not God’s.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Joyeux Noel
It was easy to be of good cheer here. The Alexandre Mouton House kicked off Christmas with its famous party, elbow-to-elbow as usual, and everybody who was anybody was there. “It’s a tradition,” said first-time chair Ann Clark. “The best way to start Christmas.” A Lafayette institution for some 36 years, Lafayette’s historic first dwelling was decorated to the nines, the Southern home-cooked fare was fabulous — as were the tea girls — and the “Wine Guys” were winners. “Our wives told us we had to do this,” said Vince Saitta. We’re so glad they did. Helping history that night also were Blair Cabes; Shirley Cosper; CODOFIL’s charge de communication Matt Mick, who likes that we speak French; and Tom Foard, whose wife, Celia, says he needs to learn some. Funds from the event go toward maintenance of the centuries-old home.
Evening under the Oaks
You had to hike to this one. Moncus Park, formerly the Horse Farm, held its 2018 gala to honor Michael Hamner and Emily Hamner, of the Pinhook Foundation. “The park is making progress,” said Dr. Patricia Crans. “All the sidewalks are in; you can see Prospect Point — it really is quite amazing. One hundred acres in the middle of Lafayette.” Included was a hard-hat tour of the ongoing construction, dinner and music by the Nouveau String Band. Glamping that night were new Acadiana Center for the Arts director Samuel Oliver and former Mayor Joey Durel and the missus.
Appreciation Dinner
They were drinking in the accolades as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized its high rollers, who collectively gave $13.5 million to the university in the past year. Hosted by the UL-Lafayette Foundation Board of Trustees and emceed by Scott Brazda, there were university VIPs aplenty, among them President E. Joseph Savoie; Provost and VP for Academic Affairs Jaimie Hebert; foundation CEO John Blohm; and Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Director Bryan Maggard. Donor gifts support student scholarships, faculty research and facilities, and among those honored for giving $25,000 or more were Richard Zuschlag and Carol Trosclair.
Open Door
As part of the Open Studio Tour that allowed the public to peek at their process, Jessica Moore and others held court at Achilles Print Studio. The coffee was good, the conversation even better, and mingling with the masses were Gary Ames and Justin Carrier, whose giant “Jelly Fish” was six years in the making. Moore demonstrated her printmaking skills with a little T-Rex, and any resemblance between that and journalists was strictly coincidental.
Footloose
The Krewe of Zeus held its Christmas dance at the Petroleum Club, and elegant they were. The krewe was chartered in 1965 by a group of naval Reserve officers, hence the nautical titles commodore, navigator and scribe-purser. In past days, they did debutantes and masking, but today their mission is to keep ballroom dancing alive. New Commodore David Hearne sat in the Santa chair, and Richard and Gwen Guidry passed the torch. However, the star of the evening was Gianni, a white Shire parked in the driveway and awaiting some newlyweds. What we loved: that Doris Theall recently celebrated her 90th birthday, a reason to dance if there ever was one.