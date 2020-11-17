Coronavirus is spreading unabated in Lafayette Parish and the surrounding region.
Lafayette Parish has recorded 639 new confirmed cases in the past week, tripling the seven-day caseload recorded on Nov. 10, according to state data. Lafayette's rate of case growth far outpaced the other six parishes with populations of more than 200,000. While those parishes all showed significant increases, none of the increases exceeded 100% over the previous week. Lafayette increased by 207%.
Cases doubled or tripled in four Acadiana parishes over the past week, and they quadrupled in Iberia Parish. Two other parishes, Acadia and Evangeline, saw sharp increases, as well.
The combined Region 4 caseload increased 174%, and new cases across the seven-parish region represented 7.1% of tests — an increase from 5.6% on Nov. 10. The 490 cases reported in Region 4 on Tuesday easily led the state's nine regions.
New confirmed cases are those resulting from positive molecular tests; they do not include probable positives from antigen tests.
The current rates of increases in cases and positivity are comparable to late June and early July, which culminated in hundreds of deaths and a local healthcare crisis.
Region 4 hospitalizations for COVID-19 topped out in late July at more than 300. There were 80 COVID-19 inpatients as of Nov. 15, reflecting a 23% increase from seven days prior — though still not close to the type of overwhelming surge seen over the summer.
Local healthcare leaders on Monday called attention to the alarming case increases, noting in a video that hospitalizations are bound to follow.
“We are seeing significant rises of Covid-positive individuals in the community,” said Henry Kaufman, chief medical officer at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. “We are not yet quite seeing that rise in the hospitals. But it is anticipated the usual and expected lag of approximately two weeks will hit us within the next week or two.”
Here are case and test summaries in Region 4 parishes over the last week:
|Parish
|7-day cases (change from 11/10)
|Cases/tests over 7 days (11/10)
|Acadia
|181 (+85%)
|7.3% (6.9%)
|Evangeline
|117 (+65%)
|5.9% (9.8%)
|Iberia
|167 (+307%)
|8.6% (4.4%)
|Lafayette
|639 (+207%)
|6.2% (4.9%)
|St. Landry
|363 (+169%)
|8.1% (6.6%)
|St. Martin
|139 (+209%)
|8.9% (5.8%)
|Vermilion
|146 (+248%)
|6.8% (3.5%)
|Region 4
|1,752 (174%)
|7.1% (5.6%)