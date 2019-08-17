Chanel was correct when she said, “Without the woman, there is no dress,” and the same could be said that without the woman, there is no house.
Good houses are a reflection of personal taste and travels, a museum of meaning. The many dimensions of warmth and comfort can’t be ordered online, and beauty has nothing to do with budget. Our grandmothers knew that not every table linen frayed at the corner or floor showing the signs of many feet needed to be replaced, and nothing replaces the memory of grandmother’s house.
It’s been my privilege for years to write about memorable women and their homes, including Gayle Benson, whose Old New Orleans elegance, classic architecture and antiques also included her slippers in the kitchen, an orchid on the floor by the window and husband Tom’s Rex king photographs displayed alongside a papal blessing and Catholic iconography and Veronica Rodrigue’s artist’s Eden, a legacy of family heirlooms and anecdotes. She told me: “George’s mother was always afraid the painting over the bed would fall on him during the night. I said, ‘Live by the sword, die by the sword.' ”
So many houses, so little time.
Like the home in Denmark, built in 1926 as a residence for employees of the nearby state penitentiary. Subsequent ownership passed to the notorious Bandidos biker gang, who used anti-tank rockets on the Hells Angels in the Great Nordic Biker War that rocked Scandinavia in the 1990s. By 2009, previous owners had torn down nearly the entire interior and begun a long renovation that current owners have continued. Among other things, a large motorcycle parking lot has been turned into a garden.
Now there’s your house story.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Grand Reopening
The Lafayette Art Association showed off their new home with a Sunday afternoon reception and awards ceremony. “Eye of the Beholder” was on view, as was the renovation and a crowd of cognoscenti. “We were offered an opportunity to downsize and got a better deal,” said spokesperson Jan Castille. “We pushed walls back, moved offices; it’s just opened it up. We lost no artists’ studios.” Mary Atwood went home with Best of Show for her work, Nabil Loli got a second-place ribbon for his “Winter Trees,” and enjoying the art ambiance were Terry Palmer, potter Bruci Gauthier, cousins Bettie Sonnier and Jean Kreamer, “Cajun Picasso” Dusty Reed, University Art Museum Director LouAnne Greewald and emcee Arthur McViccar. “Eye of the Beholder” awards are open to the general public, not just LAA members, and Fête would like to add her critic-at-large choice was Dr. Jay Culotta’s “Up the Skirt of Liberty.”
Martini Race
Blue Dog rounded the clubhouse turn with the Absolut Rodrigue, a classy cocktail made with cognac, Absolut Pear, lime juice, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, white cranberry and honey ginger syrup. Invented on their home turf, a martini glass shortage ensured and the drink had to be served in other glasses, which didn’t bother staffers Stephen Hartman and Zack Cason, mother-daughter duo Kathy Ortego and Sarah Broussard, or matriarch Veronica Rodrigue. All proceeds went to Healing House.
RSEA Induction
Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco was inducted into the Retired and Active State Employees Association during a reception at the Picard Center. Hosted by Martin Audiffred, RSEA vice president, special guests included former state Sen. Butch Gautreaux, RSEA Legislative and Governmental Affairs Director Frank Jobert and state Rep. Sam Jones, who accepted the award on her behalf. “Former Gov. Blanco has done so much good for Louisiana,” said Audiffred. “Unfortunately, no one ever took the time to highlight it.” Highlight it they did, especially Blanco’s defense of education, raising the minimum wage and the public retirement system. “She served with humility and loved the people of Louisiana,” said Gautreaux, who worked under her. Due to her health, Blanco was unable to attend but was represented by her husband Raymond, son-in-law David Boulet and son Ray Blanco Jr. “She deserves to be remembered,” said Jones. “The Evangeline of our time.” RSEA currently has 8,500 members and recognizes public servants who make significant contributions to the state of Louisiana.
Groundbreaking News
Azaleas will find a new home on Coolidge Boulevard in the Oil Center. Part of Lafayette’s Historic Azalea Trail, the Coolidge Boulevard Revitalization Project is a partnered project with Denise Richard Lanclos, chairwoman of Scenic Lafayette’s Azalea Trail, and Kirk Taylor, president of the Oil Center Association, and supported by Lafayette Visitors Enterprise Fund and Atchafalaya National Heritage Area. Represented at the groundbreaking were Scenic Lafayette, One Acadiana, the Azalea Trail Committee, the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, the Oil Center Association, Master Gardeners, All Seasons Nursery and Lafayette City Government.
Hot August Night
ArtWalk gallery traffic was just the same despite the triple-digit heat index. You couldn't stir them with a stick downtown, much less park, while at The Hallway it was a bit less congested. Ralph Schexnaydre showed off a sneak peek of Robert Dafford's work in progress, Gary Ames' work looked good, Brett Chigoy was in residence and Chris Pavlik apologized for the AC problem. But the art was hot, as was the hall.