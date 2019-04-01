No injuries were reported in a Monday morning fire that damaged two homes in the 2800 block of Mills Road in Scott.
When firefighters arrived on the scene just before noon, a shed between two manufactured homes was engulfed in flames and had spread to the homes on either side of the shed, according to a news release from the fire department.
The residents of both homes were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived on the scene. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire at both houses under control.
One home sustained moderate damage to the exterior and a portion of the interior. The other home sustained minimal exterior damage.
The fire, which was ruled accidental, started with an improperly discarded cigarette that ignited the shed in flames, according to the Scott Fire Department's investigation.