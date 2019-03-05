Lafayette counselor Roy Petitfils is billed as a Catholic counselor, podcast host, writer and speaker, but he has become hesitant to use the religious descriptor these days because of the church's child sexual abuse scandal.
"It's really, really tough being Catholic today," Petitfils said. "It's embarrassing because of the crimes — not sins, crimes — that have been swept under the rug, not only in our area but all over the world. I'm definitely a thorn in my church's side."
Petitfils' latest book, "Helping Teens with Stress, Anxiety, and Depression: A Field Guide for Catholic Parents, Pastors, and Youth Leaders," hits stores Friday.
It's the fifth book he's written for people who work with teens.
The busy father of two spends his time counseling teens through his private practice, Pax Renewal Center in Lafayette, and hosting a popular parenting podcast, "Today's Teenager," which has been downloaded more than 100,000 times. He's often traveling to speaking engagements. He's in Canada this week to speak at a teaching convention.
It's a busy schedule, but Petitfils wouldn't have it any other way. He has a deep desire to inspire teens because he was once a suicidal teen himself who found the will to live through the help of a caring construction crew and a Catholic priest.
"Yes, I make a living doing all of these things," Petitfils said. "But I am also doing it because so many people were so helpful to me in my journey, and I want to inspire others the same way they did for me."
Petitfils struggled with depression as a teenager.
His mother worked four jobs to provide him with the education she thought was necessary to break the cycle of poverty, and Petitfils dealt with his loneliness in an unhealthy way.
"I was alone a lot," he said. "And I turned to food a lot as a young person to deal with those feelings. I was 535 pounds when I graduated high school. I went to college, but I flunked out."
After dropping out of college at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Petitfils worked at a construction yard for a year. His supervisors and co-workers pushed him to return to school. They raised $5,000, told him he no longer had a job and had to use the money to return to school.
That's what he did.
"I went back to school and met some people who paved the way for me to do what I'm doing today," Petitfils said. "They loved me, cared about me, didn't care that I weighed over 500 pounds. They listened to me, spent time with me and just changed my life."
The most important person he met at UL was Hampton Davis, a Catholic priest who inspired him to lose more than 300 pounds without medical intervention.
"I was suicidal as a teenager," Petitfils said. "And I just found the will to live through him and other people who wanted to spend time around me. This priest paid for me to see a counselor and a dietitian. He paid for me to join a health club. He helped me find a surgeon who would do the $150,000 surgery to remove the extra skin after the weight loss."
Petitfils was a completely different person in his early 20s.
He decided to go to seminary and work in schools as a campus minister and a school administrator. He went back to UL to earn a master's degree so he could counsel teens. He wanted to reach teens who were struggling the way he once was.
"I just kept thinking if I had experienced that as a teenager, I never would have gained all that weight," Petitfils said. "I am just trying to give back to teens what I got as a late teen and a young adult. I know it saved my life. I know it."
The reason Petitfils hosts a podcast, writes books and speaks at events is to reach more people than he can through one-on-one counseling.
Here are three pieces of advice he offers to anyone who works with teenagers:
- See them. Observe them. Watch them. Don't nag them. Make observations: Teens know when we're paying attention. Teens say they want us to leave them alone, but they're really saying "Leave us alone, but stay close."
- Listen to them. Really listen to them: "A lot of times adults think teens want us to fix their problems, but it's more like any other relationship like the one between a husband and wife: The act of listening affects the brain so powerfully that it can help them fix it. About 95 percent of the help my clients get from me comes from me just purely listening. Just listen."
- It doesn't need to be your teen: You can just say "Hi" to teens whether they're bagging your groceries or whatever. Their nonverbal behavior might be hiding a teen who is just saying "Say hello to me." A rude expression is often disguising a teen who wants an adult to take the initiative.
As the Mardi Gras festivities come to a close and the Lenten season begins, Petitfils encourages Catholics who may not have faith in the church to focus on drawing closer to God.
"Lent is supposed to be a time where we reconnect to God," Petitfils said. "That can be through prayer, fasting, giving alms. All of those things are designed to give us a deeper relationship with God, and I think for Catholics, now more than ever, we need that. We need to embrace the season. We need to do whatever it takes to draw closer to God."
