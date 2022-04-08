St. Martin Parish government alleges a lawsuit over Lafayette's clandestine removal of a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish should be dismissed in part because it was filed in Lafayette, which it asserts is the wrong venue.
Alexandria attorney Steven Oxenhandler on Thursday filed St. Martin Parish's response to a March 23 petition Lafayette Consolidated Government filed with the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette.
In the lawsuit, Lafayette officials ask the court to declare that Lafayette Consolidated Government did not violate any regulations in removing a spoil bank on land it co-owns in St. Martin Parish and that the project does not fall under the jurisdiction of St. Martin Parish or the Corps of Engineers.
St. Martin Parish's filing asks the court to dismiss Lafayette's petition or require it to fix deficiencies in its petition.
The case, Oxenhandler writes, should be heard in St. Martin Parish, where the work took place. He cites a state statute that says a suit against a political subdivision shall be heard in the judicial district where the political body is located or where the action occurred.
Another challenge St Martin Parish raises is that LCG should be required to show it had consent from all the co-owners of the property from which the spoil bank was removed, as required by Civil Code. Oxenhandler says one property owner refused to sell his share to LCG and is opposed to the spoil bank removal, which LCG claims will reduce flooding.
LCG acknowledges in its petition that it did not obtain a permit from St. Martin Parish prior to removing the spoil bank despite an ordinance approved by St. Martin Parish officials requiring a permit months before the spoil levee was removed. St. Martin Parish alleges LCG officials knew about the permit requirement and intentionally violated the ordinance, which LCG alleges is unconsitutional.
St. Martin Parish alleges it cannot respond to some claims LCG makes because there are too few details cited.
For example, LCG had applied for a Corps of Engineers permit for disturbing wetlands with the spoil bank removal project, but withdrew the permit request, officials maintain, after altering its plans so no wetlands were disturbed. St. Martin Parish says LCG did not show evidence of how the wetlands would have been disturbed in the first plan as opposed to the work that was done, so it cannot respond.
St. Martin Parish also says LCG claims it followed all laws and regulations it was required to follow but fails to cite specific laws and regulations that it complied with, preventing St. Martin Parish from preparing a response.