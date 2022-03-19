When St. Martin Parish sues Lafayette for its clandestine removal of a spoil levee in St. Martin Parish, it will be the third drainage project that lands Lafayette Consolidated Government in court.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has made drainage improvement a priority as residents and business owners continue to struggle with flooding from heavy rainfall and tropical systems as the Vermilion River fills and backs up, trying to drain into the Cypress Island Swamp in St. Martin Parish.
Drainage has been top of mind for Acadiana officials since heavy rain fell over several days in August of 2016, flooding hundreds of homes.
Until recently, it appeared like Lafayette and St. Martin Parish officials were working in coordination to address the flooding problem. But in February, Lafayette removed a spoil levee that was stopping or slowing the Vermilion River from draining into the swamp, without permission from or informing St. Martin Parish officials.
St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars has promised to hold responsible Lafayette officials and anyone connected to the secretive spoil levee removal, which he fears may send more flood water into the Cypress Island area of his parish. The St. Martin Parish Council voted last week to take the matter to court.
On Feb. 21, the city of Lafayette for $42,000 purchased a one-third interest in part of the St. Martin Parish property where the spoil bank -- an unofficial levee created when material dug from the Vermilion River was dumped there decades ago -- was located.
Without notifying St. Martin Parish and without permits from the Corps of Engineers or St. Martin Parish, Rigid Constructors, hired by LCG, went into St. Martin Parish in February and removed part of the levee.
Cedars found out on March 8 when a constutent on a boat ride saw the levee had been removed. After a year or so of discussions with Lafayette officials about the project, Cedars said he was awaiting receipt of a series of studies and models LCG had conducted to determine whether removing the levee to ease flooding in Lafayette would cause more flooding in St. Martin Parish.
He said Thursday he still has not received those studies from Lafayette.
Attempts to get answers from Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory or his representatives have been unsuccessful. His chief communications officer, Jamie Angelle, told reporters to listen to Guillory's comments on his KPEL radio show or catch up with him at a March 15 event at the health unit.
A news release and timeline provided by Angelle says the Corps of Engineers in the mid 1950s dredged the Vermilion River and placed some of the dredged material along the river bank, creating an artificial levee that impeded the natural flow of water from the Vermilion River into the Bayou Tortue Swamp.
The swamp, the timeline states, had been a natural retention area for Vermilion River floodwaters, helping to prevent flooding in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes.
After a significant flood, the Corps in 1995 conducted a study, the timeline states, that allegedly found removing a section of the spoil bank in St. Martin Parish "would provide relief to thousands of vulnerable residents during heavy rain and flood events."
Cedars believes additional studies and models are needed to determine whether removing the levee will harm residents in St. Martin Parish.
Two drainage expropriations in court
Lafayette officials were in court last week over another drainage project, the Homewood Drive Regional Detention Pond Project, part of LCG's larger Bayou Vermilion Flood Control Project.
LCG in December filed a petition to expropriate 372 acres of land owned by Bendel Partnership on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes. Lafayette officials want to build four detention ponds on the property that's being leased to three farms.
Lafayette offered $2.58 million for the land, to which the company did not respond, according to the court filing. On Dec. 6, LCG filed the motion to take the land. A few weeks later, Bendel Partnership filed a motion to dismiss.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett on Friday adjourned a hearing on the case until April 6. The delay is so an LCG expert witness can get an opinion from the Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board as to whether she is in conflict by testifying as an expert witness while she also is a contract consulting engineer for LCG, according to an LCG news release.
In another case, LCG expropriated more than 16 acres a family's land to build two detention ponds, starting the work before the property owners were served with the expropriation petition. A judge in November ruled in favor of the family, but LCG is appealing.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Breaux ruled that the LCG engineer did not follow the state statute for expropriating land of Lucile B. Randol heirs.
State law allowing the quick-take of property for public purposes requires a certificate signed by the government's consulting engineer that attests that the location and design of the project are in accordance with "best modern practices" for safety and convenience of the public.
An LCG engineer testified that he signed the certificate but did not prepare it and that LCG has no "best modern practices."
LCG officials tried to negotiate with the property owners, offering in March to buy the property for $1.4 million, allegedly based on an appraisal.
The property owners rejected the offer in April and submitted a counter proposal of $5.75 million, allegedly without an appraisal. LCG officials said negotiations broke down and they sought to expropriate the property for $1.4 million.
LCG expects the Lake Farm Road Detention Project to improve drainage for Lake Farm Road and/or the Isaac Verot Coulee lateral 7 area in Lafayette. The property would help drain the Lake Farm Road area and Kingshaven Subdivision, according to the LCG petition.