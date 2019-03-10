A Lafayette resident without homeowner's insurance sustained moderate damage to the home's interior after a Saturday night fire.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the residential fire in the 400 block of West Bachert Street at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
No one was home when firefighters arrived on scene to find flames venting through a rear window of the single-family dwelling.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes. The interior of the home had moderate fire and smoke damage.
Investigators ruled the fire to be an accident. They determined the fire originated in the kitchen area due to an electrical short from an extension cord plugged into a window air conditioner unit.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the resident, who doesn't have insurance and had left the house a couple of hours before the fire was reported.