The hiring of a former Lafayette Housing Authority director who served time in federal prison for rigging bids and wire fraud is under investigation by attorneys for Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Walter Guillory was hired to work in the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department, starting July 2, Human Resource Manager Rick Zeno said Tuesday.
As the athletic program supervisor, Guillory is a liaison between the parks department and Lafayette's volunteer youth sports associations.
Guillory's position is a civil service job, Zeno said. Because of the pending investigation by the legal department, Zeno said he was unable to say if Guillory took the civil service exam.
According to the government website, "civil service rules require that all applicants are tested. Examinations may take the form of a written test, a performance test, a ratings of education and experience, or a combination of these."
Prior to being hired by Lafayette, Guillory was employed as crew chief for adult programming in Pineville's recreation department from Nov.20, 2017, to June 27, said Brenda Colson, of the Pineville Human Resources Department.
Guillory pleaded guilty in 2014 to federal bribery and wire fraud charges. He was sentenced in 2014 to two concurrent 28-month terms in a federal prison and one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.
He was executive director of the Lafayette Housing Authority from 1998 until he resigned in 2010 after an audit uncovered financial irregularities. He also worked as director of the Opelousas Housing Authority from 2005-10 while also working as Lafayette's director.
While with the Opelousas authority, Guillory was accused of participating in a bid-rigging scheme that awarded government contracts to certain contractors. He also allegedly required housing authority vendors to donate money that was supposed to support an annual fundraiser featuring former professional baseball players. A federal prosecutor said at his sentencing Guillory pocketed about $100,000 from the donations.
In Guillory's new role at the Lafayette parks department, he has been tasked with growing participation in the parish’s recreational sports programs, relying on his longtime efforts to influence youth in a positive way through sports. Guillory was a University of Louisiana at Lafayette baseball player and an all-state outfielder for New Iberia. He also played two years of minor league baseball. In an interview with The Advocate, Guillory said he plans to draw on relationships with professional athletes to help influence local kids.
Sports editor Kevin Foote contributed to this report.