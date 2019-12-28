As the old year wanes, it’s the time when one looks back over those gone by. Laughter, tears and memories are to be gone through like a well-worn scrapbook. After a decade and a half of covering society, here are a few from days of "Auld Lang Syne":
The time they played the theme from "The Exorcist" for the priests’ entrance at the Bishop’s Ball because the person in charge of music programming didn’t realize the origin of “Tubular Bells.” I was the only one at my table who did and when I mentioned it to the event planner afterward, he begged me not to say anything, so I didn’t. Until now.
The Triton gentleman who offered to show me where the krewe bosses were the night of the ball. I followed him through three levels of the Cajundome to what I realized, when at last he opened the door, was a closed, secret gathering of men only. I now know how it feels to be an exotic dancer.
The time I approached Gov. John Bel Edwards for a photo and said, “Governor, The Advocate would like your photo.” To which he smiled and replied, “Well, I would like for The Advocate to say something good about me.” He still holds the official comeback award.
And more recently, attorney and francophone Warren Perrin, who introduced me to the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries as “Patricia Gannon — she’s like the Holy Ghost. She’s everywhere.” I’ve been called a lot of things by a lot of men, but never the Holy Ghost.
Then there’s the New Orleans New Year's Eve party invitation featuring “a snake charmer, a burlesque performer and contortionist, and a drag artist.”
Happy New Year.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Deck the Halls
And they did, courtesy of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and four generous patrons. Blake and Amber David, Kenny and Anna Cefalu, Dr. David and Jaron Fontenot and Linda Kidd and Al Mallet Jr. opened their homes for tours and holiday hospitality. At the David home on Twin Oaks Boulevard, all was merry and bright with the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra playing carols complete with red reindeer noses. Home Bank sent guests home with seed packets and we have it on good authority that Jeanie Simon Domingue did the lion’s share of the work for this event.
FOH Social
The Friends of the Humanities were hosted by Susan and Marshall Guidry at their home in River Ranch for some holiday cheer. The purpose of the gathering was purely socializing, and doing just that were Brooke and Susan Hamilton, Judy Kennedy, Pam Stroup, Dean Jordan Kellman and Steve and Paulette Landry. The men tended bar, everyone watched that nail-biter of a Saints game, and the hostess has the only Nativity purse we’ve ever seen. What we loved: Sue Golden and her Christmas surprise.
Garden Party
The Alumni House hosted the Lafayette Garden Club for some awards and homemade holiday cheer. Betty Tujaque and Dee Nolan were recognized for their 25 years of devotion, and Sarah Leblanc and Julie Haack were inducted into the Circle of Roses, reserved for grande dames who have made substantial contributions to the organization. “Our focus is to give back to the community,” said President Babette Werner. The Lafayette Garden Club programs include Habitat for Humanity, school gardens, the Cleanest City Contest and Garden of the Month.
The Doctor is in
Dr. Deiadra Garrett opened her home to the Acadiana Symphony Women's League for a chic afternoon tea. Jeremy Benoit, aka “JB Saax,” serenaded with some bluesy carols while Stacy Landry catered the lobster, crabcakes and beef tenderloin. Needless to say there was a throng, not the least of which was Veronica Rodrigue, Sangeeta Shah, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra director Dana Baker, Sharon Moss and Judy Dunn.
Ho Ho Ho
Billy and Beth Hebert hosted Xanadu for its annual Santa Baby party celebrating "Raise Your Glass, Cheers to Thirty Years" 30th Anniversary Court. A surprise visit from Santa Clause, aka "Handsome Sam" Landers, and Queen Xanadu XXX Cindy Cobb was a hit, particularly since Santa brought a bag filled with gifts.
America the Beautiful
Thirty-five candidates for citizenship representing 19 countries became U.S. citizens, courtesy of U.S. Magistrate Judge Carol B. Whitehurst. The Acadiana High School Color Guard presented the flag for the Pledge of Allegiance, the Lafayette High School Chorus sang the national anthem, and both the Galvez Chapter and New Iberia Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a small reception following the ceremony. Both DAR chapters donated American flags, bookmarks and pamphlets relative to the flag code and the Constitution, and two large flags given as door prizes. “There is so much pride displayed by the new U.S. citizens,” said Galvez member Louise Ganucheau.