June is the month for brides, and what millennial brides are up to is online dress shopping. The latest industry innovation in wedding gowns — an institution that moves glacially slow — it remains to be seen how well laptops and lace fare.
Brides have been trussed up like a prize pig at a county fair for eons, so it’s no wonder many would like to simplify the ordeal.
Reality television’s "Say Yes to the Dress" would sour anyone on the experience, where the bride-to-be must run a gauntlet of relatives, gay man and sober-sided saleswomen who smirk when they hear the bridal budget: “Perhaps I may have something for under $10,000. I’ll check.”
Amsale, among others, promises to circumvent all that, offering the young woman with Wi-Fi a virtual opportunity to design her own gown. She can pick her bodice, skirt or other embellishments and doesn’t have to know her faille from her flannel. All for a prix fixe of $5,000.
There are a few potholes, the first being she’s not a designer. The cult of the amateur is officially out of control. This is someone’s job for a reason, and you do have to know your eyelet from your elbow. The same goes for designing your own floral centerpieces from Sam’s.
According to couturier and bridal consultant Raoul Blanco, formerly of New York, Napa and New Orleans, “One must be careful. Choosing a bridal gown is like choosing intimate underwear. At the end, it will always show who you really are.”
Finally, there’s the disappointment factor of not liking what seemed like a good idea at the time, the sudden realization that what you thought you were getting isn’t what you got.
Sort of like marriage.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate.
Crawfish Boil
This was the perfect marriage of low-key and society. Melissa Marcotte hosted friends over the Memorial Day weekend for crawfish and cake at her Heatherstone home. Allen Babineaux did the honors, laboring long and hard over a hot crawfish pot, and Fête can’t remember better. Elevating the event were artichokes — don’t knock it ‘til you’ve tried it — key lime cake, Mason white wine, and a Two Cellos after-dinner concert, plus basketball A-list point guard from back in the University of Southwestern Louisiana day Ted Lyles, cake boss Claudia Lyles, legendary Voice of the Cajuns Don Allen, and last, but by no means least, Jolie the Great Dane.
ASWL Luncheon
The Acadiana Symphony Women’s League held its end-of-the-year meeting at Zea Rotisserie & Bar. “We had a wonderful year, all of our projects were successful, particularly Mad Hatters and the Christmas Tour,” said spokeswoman David Bennett. Dressed for success were Veronica Rodrigue, who had the “it” pendant and an accompanying Katrina tale, and Jan Frost Williams, close on her heels with a Chanel necklace plus interesting aside of her own.
Lest We Forget
And thanks to John T. Landry, we won’t forget. Vermilion Parish’s American Legion Post 29 sponsored a Memorial Day ceremony in Abbeville’s Magdalen Square, recognizing 100 years since the formation of the post and a rededication of the old Vermilion River Bridge. Previously dedicated to those who perished in WWI, due to the pressing need for metal and munitions after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the plaques were removed but never replaced. Special credit goes to American Legion Post Commander and Marine Corps combat veteran Tom Thompson for spearheading the restoration and chairing the event, and to Fred and Karen Hoyt, who sponsored the free brunch for veterans at Brew Bachers restaurant. Semper fi, gentlemen.
Victoria Tea
Dana LaBorde hosted the Krewe of Victoria in her home for a spring tea complete with chapeaux. Amid a table set with silver and roses, tarts and chocolate-covered strawberries looked too pretty to eat, and looking especially pretty themselves were President Teresa Meza, Queen Lisa Meza Harrell and hat contest winner Sally Burdette, wearing a little number she and her daughter designed themselves.
Krewe Luncheon
The ladies of Xanadu held court at the Petroleum Club in recognition of their milestone anniversary. Also on the menu was selecting royalty, and while many are called, few are chosen. “We are celebrating the 30th anniversary of this fabulous krewe, get ready to pop your Champagne corks,” said past queen and current President Stephanie Fakier. “The theme is Raise a Glass, and ball Captain Lori Landry has different ingredients in her cocktail shaker.” The attire was “Luncheon” with hats recommended, and hats off to royalty chair Donna Olivier, political wife Debbie Mills, new member Paulette Sibille and coral-clad Rebecca Donahue, who wears the color of the year so well.