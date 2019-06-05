Lafayette Regional Airport will receive a $6.4 million federal grant to build an apron in conjunction with its new terminal under construction.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced the grant Wednesday as part of its Airport Improvement Program funding.
The apron, a paved area where aircraft park, is part of the new terminal package, Steven Picou, executive director of Lafayette Regional Airport, said. The grant covers about half of the 60,000 square yards of pavement needed.
Most of the funding for the terminal project is in place, Picou said. The goal is to get all the funding in place this year.
The terminal is expected to cost about $90 million, but the cost grows to about $130 million when a new FAA facility, rental car area and other additions are included, he said.
"We're under budget now and on time," Picou added.
In June, contractors began erecting steel I-beams, he said, and piers are in place for the new terminal. Depending on the weather, contractors are supposed to start pouring a slab next week.
A new site has been built for the FAA, Picou said. The RTR -- Remote Transmit and Receive -- is the way tower personnel speak with those on the ground and in the air. When the contractor punch list is complete, the FAA will move its equipment into the new location and decommission the old one. FAA policies and procedures require construction of a new RTR, he said.
In May, the airport received a $10.5 million federal grant to fund taxiway improvements that are part of the new terminal.
Construction on the terminal is expected to be completed in 2021, Picou said.
The 120,000 square foot terminal will replace the existing terminal which is only 62,000 square feet.
For more on the new airport terminal, including a live web cam showing construction, visit https://lftairport.com/new-terminal-update/
Nine other Louisiana airports received grants as part of Wednesday's announcement. They include:
- Alexandria International, $2.6 million for runway safety improvements
- Beauregard Regional in DeRidder, $600,000 for apron rehabilitation
- Eunice, $450,000 for apron rehabilitation
- South Lafourche/Leonard Miller Jr., $243,000 for airport drainage improvements
- Leesville, $52,000 for runway safety area improvements
- Minden, $108,000 for runway rehabilitation
- Lakefront airport in New Orleans, $8.5 million for runway rehabilitation
- Oakdale in Allen Parish, $202,500 to update airport master plan
- Harry P. Williams Memorial in Patterson, $513,162 to reconstruct perimeter fencing