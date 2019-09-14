A column expression I use from time to time is “society swans.” Derived from the informal British verb “to swan,” it means to move about or go somewhere in a casual relaxed way, if not a bit showy and ornate. In the third person present tense, that would be “he or she swans,” or if yesterday, “they swanned," or you can be “swanning” if still in the moment and still haven’t gone home.
It’s an evocative although avian term meant to describe fine feathers on parade.
Swans have long been symbols of love, grace and purity, and are closely related to ducks and geese. Their wingspan measures between 6½ to nearly 7 feet and they can weight up to 35 pounds, making them among the greatest in the bird kingdom.
Much like human society, swans usually mate for life. “Divorce” sometimes occurs, particularly following nesting failure — the number of eggs in each clutch ranges from three to eight, similar to our broods — and if a mate dies, the remaining swan will take up with another.
But like the dove, the symbol of peace, (which are actually aggressive, territorial bird bullies — everything except what Picasso made them out to be), swans do more than preen.
And they’re not quite benign.
Being so powerful, they have very few natural predators and know it. They also realize their main threat is you, and if they perceive you as one, they won’t hesitate to attack. Their strong wings can quickly reach you, after which they will bite or try to drown you if you’re in the water.
Wait. Society swans may be more accurate than I thought.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Pink Pizzazz
Some fine feathers here for sure, and not just the centerpieces. The Eta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha filled the Atchafalaya Ballroom of the UL Student Union with their fifth annual “Pink Pizzazz” Jazz Brunch. The event, which raises money for student scholarships and book stipends, brought the sisterhood out in force, including Shawn Simmons, Impact Day chairman from Houston; President Dr. Marilyn Marshall and Vice President Dr. Cassandra Pillette; fundraising Chairwoman Felicia Sutton Washington; Lafayette attorney Dwazendra Smith, and even a few gentlemen wearing pink blazers to show solidarity. The Sharp-Dressed Man Award goes to Mister Washington — no contest. The Eta Chi Omega Chapter has served Acadiana for more than 50 years. Its purpose is to promote high academic and ethical standards among college women and to serve mankind.
Birds of a Feather
Flock together. Also funding scholarships, the Shining Light Foundation presented Choral des Amis with a check that will provide scholarships for children of the community. The funds will provide the opportunity for youngsters to be exposed to formal music education, life enrichment as well as teamwork and self-discipline. Ellen Hogle McLemore, co-founder and artistic director of Chorale des Amis, and Vice President the Rev. Justin S. Patin accepted the donation. The mission of Chorale des Amis is to provide an exceptional choral experience to students in Acadiana through performing opportunities, travel and music education. Shining Light Foundation provides assistance to under-served children from low-to-moderate income families for academic, cultural and personal enrichment so that every child's light will shine.
Troubadours Party
The Order of Troubadours honored their past kings with a fall cocktail social at Stacy’s Restaurant. The event served as a meet 'n' greet for new royalty, but no announcements just yet. “The king is king until he hands over the crown,” said Glenda Matt. “We don’t want to take away from the current king.” Chatting over wine and hors d’oeuvres to the tunes of Kurt Boudreaux were Stanley and Susan Blackstone, Peter and Alexa John, Robert aka “Brad Pitt” Copeland and Brian Blanchard, who’s always king as far as we’re concerned.
Ici on Parle Français
The Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Lafayette hosted a presentation by Warren and Mary Perrin on their latest book, "Seeking an Acadian Nation — the 1930 Diary of an Evangeline Girl." Based on the diary of Corinne Broussard, a young woman from Breaux Bridge, the 200-page tabletop book deals primarily with the theme of Acadians’ attempts at reunification beginning in the late 20th century and women’s contributions.