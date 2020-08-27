Hurricane Laura, like many storms before it, flooded the Delcambre Canal early Thursday morning, with water more than a foot deep along Church Street and other areas near the channel.
But these floodwaters had a characteristic that brought relief to Chris Esponge, a retired National Guard sergeant and lifelong Delcambre resident. This water was clear, unlike the worst storms of the past, namely Hurricane Rita of 2005.
That meant the storm had splashed water off the top of the canal and moved on, without dumping mud, sugar cane and dead crabs everywhere, said Esponge, who is known for assisting the town’s crisis response after storms.
“It’s one of those things, we are glad we see it. I’m walking on the road, and I can see the yellow stripe,” said Esponge. “For Rita, we had mud and marsh grass stuck in people’s houses that was almost a foot deep, that you had to shovel out.”
With a track and storm surge forecast comparable to Hurricane Rita, Vermilion Parish residents and officials feared that Hurricane Laura would bring another historic catastrophe. Many expected this hurricane might cause even more damage, because it landed overnight as a strong Category 4 packing winds of 150 miles per hour. Hurricane Rita, for all its devastation, weakened to a Category 3 before making landfall.
But residents and officials across Vermilion Parish said Hurricane Laura came and went without the devastation they saw 15 years ago. The storm surge was far below the 10 to 12 feet seen in the area during Hurricane Rita, and wind damage in Abbeville, Erath and Delcambre appeared mostly limited to a few downed trees and power lines. Some roads were impassable from flooding, but no rescues were necessary as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Still, Abbeville was completely blacked out, with no indication of when electricity would return. About 600,000 Louisiana customers were without power as of 3:15 p.m., according to www.poweroutage.us.
Entergy, which services Abbeville’s substation, said 360,000 of its customers lacked power in a four-state service area of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi.
“The phone is ringing off the wall, people wanting to know what’s going on with the power,” said Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza.
In one of the more severe scenes of wreckage in Abbeville, an uprooted tree on N. East Street had fallen into power lines, apparently causing three wooden poles snap and fall into the street with it. Yet just down the block, at the corner with E. St. Victor Street, Kenneth January said his multi-story home did not have any damage.
January said he only suffered the minor inconvenience of strewn branches, which he picked up while speaking to a reporter.
“Whatever it was, it went over us and hit them down the road,” January said, referring to the downed tree.
Power was not an issue Delcambre for three generations of the Langlinais family, who huddled up in the family home on along Church Street, a few blocks from the Delcambre Canal.
“The power kind of dimmed twice. We have a generator, but we didn’t have to use it,” Diane Langlinais yelled down from the raised deck, standing next to her husband, Randolf Langlinais.
Across the street, water had crept up past the foundation of another house they own, and where their daughter lives. But they said they were not concerned about water damage, since Hurricane Rita — as well as Hurricane Ike, in 2008 — had been far higher.
Sheriff Mike Couvillon lifted a curfew he had imposed the night before, and he said in a statement that he is “a very blessed Sheriff today.” But he added that “we are not out of the woods yet,” since water in flooded areas had not receded by mid-afternoon.
City Park in Erath was almost completely under water around 9:30 a.m., when workers with the city’s streets department arrived block barricade the entrance.
One of the employees, Kandi Louviere, said they had done the same thing at other public facilities, but that City Park was the last stop.
“We made it,” Louviere said. “All good.”