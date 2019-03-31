Work is expected to begin Monday on the first of four Youngsville bridges that will be repaired over the next month.
It will cost about $140,000 to make the necessary repairs to the pilings that support the bridges, according to the city's engineer. The repairs will be paid for using funds dedicated to roads and drainage in the city's budget.
Although the four bridges are slated for replacement in the Youngsville master plan, the city's council decided at its March meeting to make repairs now at the recommendation of inspection reports from the Department of Transportation and Development.
"The bridges aren't structurally unsound from the standpoint of putting everyone in a panic," said City Engineer Pamela Granger with McBade Engineering. "But they do need work. The damage can come from rapid water and erosion or from debris hitting a piling. It's hard to say that any one thing makes it weak. It's just like any other structure. It's not going to last forever."
Two of the bridges will remain open during repairs but will be limited to one lane of traffic. The other two will be closed for a few days as work takes place.
Starting Monday, the bridge on East Milton Avenue near Route 92 Bar will be reduced to one lane of traffic for about one week as repairs are made.
Starting on April 8, a bridge on Iberia Street near Bayou Parc Perdue just west of Fountain View Drive will be reduced to one lane of traffic for about one week.
Starting on April 14, a bridge on East Milton Avenue near Oak Knoll Subdivision just east of the roundabout at Verot School Road will be closed during repairs. The work is expected to take three days.
Immediately following, a bridge on Savoy Road at Bayou Parc Perdue near the Youngsville Sports Complex will be closed during repairs.
People are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible as work takes place.