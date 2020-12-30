Two persons of interest have been detained following a reported bomb threat that led a United Airlines flight carrying 51 passengers to land unexpectedly in Alexandria on Wednesday, according to a spokesman from the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Officer Tommy Carnline said all passengers deplaned a United Airlines regional jet and no explosive materials were found. No one was hurt. Two persons of interest were detained, the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
The call reporting a possible explosive device onboard an inbound aircraft to Alexandria International Airport came in about 12:24 p.m. from the Rapides 911 Center, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and the England Airpark Fire Department responded to the airport where the passengers were off-loaded and the scene was secured.
A Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office bomb squad along and local FBI agents were also on scene assisting in the investigation.
The airpark spokesperson said United Airlines flight 434 was diverted to Alexandria after leaving Jackson, Mississippi, at 11:39 a.m. bound for Houston.
“Everybody’s safe. Everybody’s good. That’s what we are happy about,” he said.