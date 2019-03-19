A stretch of Chemin Metairie Parkway in Youngsville is closed again as workers address problems that have plagued the thoroughfare for a decade.
Reconstruction along the second part of Chemin Metairie Phase One, which spans one mile between Detente and Guillot roads near the Youngsville Sports Complex, will take two to four months and cost about $725,000.
It's something that Paul Hebert, a partner of Cajun Market Meats, has been vocal about because his business is located at the center of the construction.
"Yesterday and today combined, I did 45 percent less business, and we're just on day two of this," Hebert told the Youngsville council during Thursday's regular meeting.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said he's tried to do everything in his power to make sure Cajun Market Meats doesn't suffer as a result of the project — including ordering new signage to ensure others can find his business during construction, promoting the business on social media and even waiving $7,500 in advertising for his business at the Youngsville Sports Complex.
"We are very empathetic," Ritter told Hebert during the council meeting. "I don't think any of us are happy with the situation before us."
The situation before them?
Expensive repairs to Chemin Metairie Parkway Phase One that Youngsville has been addressing for a decade. It's also the subject of a lawsuit between the city of Youngsville and C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates, the Lafayette-based engineering firm that oversaw design and construction of the project. The parties are awaiting trial for the case.
"We're trying to get reimbursement for the repairs to the road," Ritter said in a Tuesday phone interview. "I'm letting the lawyers handle that so I can focus on getting the infrastructure repaired."
The basics of the situation are this:
Phase One of the parkway, a 2.6-mile stretch between La. 92 roundabout to the La. 89 roundabout near the Youngsville Sports Complex that cost $7 million to construct, opened in early 2009.
The road immediately began deteriorating.
Youngsville was forced to close the road for temporary fixes shortly after it opened, but those repairs weren't enough. The city authorized $1.3 million to fix a portion of the road between La. 92 and the Youngsville Sports Complex again in 2015.
During that reconstruction, "sufficient evidence" was discovered that the road was "not built according to specifications," Ritter said during a 2015 interview with The Acadiana Advocate.
Fenstermaker engineer Dax Douet argued at the time that Chemin Metairie was built for a 10-year life instead of 20 years because Youngsville had only $7 million to spend in the mid-2000s when the project was authorized. Traffic forecasts underestimated the number of trucks that would use the parkway to carry cane, cement, oilfield supplies and construction materials, he said in 2015.
The second stretch of Phase One from Detente to Guillot roads is what is currently being reconstructed. The $725,000 project is one of several roadwork projects totaling $3.5 million that was approved by the city council in 2018.
"It's the design, the testing, the inspection being done right now that should have our residents confident that it's being done correctly this time around," Ritter said.
Phase Two of Chemin Metairie Parkway, which spans two miles from La. 89 to La. 90 and cost $13 million to construct, has had no major problems since its completion in 2013.