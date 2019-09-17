The Lafayette City-Parish Council was split Tuesday on how the future city and parish councils can receive pay raises, but ultimately voted to adopt a resolution designed to make council pay raises more public.
The resolution proposed by Council Chairman Jared Bellard and Councilman William Theriot will require any council member who wants a pay raise to introduce an ordinance before the council asking for more money. The council would have to vote to budget money for the raise and the public would have the opportunity to comment.
The home rule charter allows council members to take a 10 percent raise every four-year term. In the past, the council adopts a budget containing the 10 percent raise. Each council member then indicates to the human resources and finance departments whether he or she will take all of the raise, part of the raise or none of the raise.
Several council members said they believe the change should be made by the new Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council when members take office in January. The new councils, he said, will decide on their own rules at the beginning of their four-year tenures.
Theriot said the new councils can amend or repeal the resolution with the new process.
The council voted 5-4 to approve the resolution.
Voting for the resolution were council members Bellard, Theriot, Kevin Naquin, Nanette Cook and Liz Hebert.
Voting against were Councilmen Boudreaux, Pat Lewis, Jay Castille and Bruce Conque.