The Academie Francaise is the organization responsible for protecting the French language. It is a council of 40 tasked with fending off those who would sully French — mainly us — and has performed its duty since 1634.
The organization maintains the standards of taste linguistically speaking, even on the internet, swatting away Anglicisms such as “le best of” and “le email,” and its members maintain their surveillance for life. Sadly, English has no such word police at the ready, and Americans can loot the language whenever and however they wish. Consequently, misuse and abuse is currently epidemic, particularly endemic to news hosts.
So let's review:
Ripped: Became the rage because “taken” appears to lack a certain grab. Correctly used, ripped means badly torn, (“she ripped her dress”), under the influence (“Dude, did you ever get ripped last night”) or muscular (“Man, you’re ripped! You been working out?”) Babies cannot be ripped from their mothers’ arms. Just removed.
Move forward: Delete this from your vocabulary so that we can move forward.
Walk me through: This is the act of going slowly through a process in order to learn it. Means “explain.” Less is more.
Hunker down: Expect a storm of this every time there’s a hurricane. Hunker down means to squat on one’s heels, its origin is Scottish around 1720, and unless you can pronounce it convincingly as “hoonker doon,” the effect is totally lost.
Double down: This has reached cringe-worthy status due to constant overuse. To double down in blackjack means to double your original wager and beef up your bet. It has come to mean to strengthen your position politically. Say dig in, fortify, confirm, reinforce or strengthen your position politically.
More importantly: What’s more importantly is that you stop saying this.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Making History
Gordon Brooks hosted a meet 'n' greet at his St. John home following induction onto the Lafayette Historic Register. While the actual presentation of the plaque took place at City Hall, it was only après that it was passed around and admired by all. “The best home in Lafayette,” said Brooks proudly. “James Domengeaux lived here, and at one time, this was the center of the universe. I am happy it figures into history.” Domengeaux was a former state representative and congressman, and also the driving force behind the establishment of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana. The house will bear his name. And indeed, CODOFIL was present for the occasion, as was state Rep. Mike Huval and Domengeaux descendant Julia Autin.
Ladies Who Lunch
Apparently play cards also, at least these society ladies do. Emily Kean hosted a most serious bourré bunch at her home, so serious, in fact, one may not be absent without sending a substitute, we’re told. Among those getting in a little noontime betting between bites were Sharon Moss, Janie Bayard and Cookie Bacque. For the uninitiated, bourré is a French trick-taking card game played in South Louisiana and probably descended from the Spanish game burro, where someone who takes no tricks is, well … you can guess.
Open Studio Tour
The Acadiana Center for the Arts hosted an opening reception for those participating in Open Studio Tours 2018, complete with gladiolas, cocktails and a piece of art from each artist. Over 100 are opening their doors in mid-November under the guidance of Burnell Lemoine, and the reception was but a preview. “It’s a lot of work,” said Lemoine surveying a successful turnout. The reception was sponsored in part by IberiaBank, LEDA and the Lafayette Art Association, and making the rounds were new AcA Director Samuel Oliver; Ralph Schexnaydre; plein air artist, mover and shaker Jerome Weber; Donald LeBlanc and good sport Jerry Prejean.
Louisiana Revelry
Under threat of inclement weather, Our Lady of Lourdes moved its annual fundraiser to the Chandelier Room, only to find the evening fair and fine. There were raffles and auctions for days, Louisiana Red played indoors, Cajun fiddler Chris Segura played outside, and no one seemed to mind the sudden change of venue. Spotted among the masses were Robert Foard, Jimmy Mallia, Hannah Mason, Gene and Julia Lognion, Hunter Trahan and a friendly Richard Zuschlag. Funds from the event will support St. Bernadette, Northside High and the Congregational Health Services Foundation.
Lest We Forget
The Youngsville First Baptist Church cordially invited all veterans and their families to a complimentary luncheon to celebrate their service to our country. There was patriotic music, an honor guard to present the flags and a 21-gun salute as well. Guest speaker and three-time Purple Heart recipient Ron Crowley gave a short speech and doing their share just by being there were chairperson Lana Rhinehart, future soldier Brendon Boutin, Army recruiter Nathan Fleischaker and society matron Nell Doughty, who tipped us to this glimpse of small-town Americana. It was an honor just to be in the room.
Champions of Justice
The Lafayette Bar Foundation held its Champions of Justice Awards breakfast at Café Vermilionville, an event that recognizes attorneys who have taken pro bono cases throughout the year. Doing the honors was Louisiana Supreme Court Justice James Genovese, and receiving their accolades were Brandon Bradley, Ariel Campos, Carolyn Cole, Hallie Coreil, Jeffery Coreil, Dean Doherty, Morgan Druhan, Shytishia Flugence, Valerie Garrett, Valerie Guidry, Courtney Guillory, Jonathan Jarrett, David Kaufman, Seth Mansfield, Steven Matt, Christopher Ortte, Dyan Schnaars, Geralyn Siefker, Dwazendra Smith, Phillip Smith, Kenneth St. Pe, Alex Stanford and Jessica Yaeger.