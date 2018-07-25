A federal magistrate judge on Thursday will weigh a bid by The Advocate and its TV partner KATC to make public the terms of a recent payout to settle the case of a man who was shot dead in 2014 while handcuffed in the back seat of an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office patrol car.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna will decide whether to unseal the amount Sheriff Louis Ackal's office agreed to pay Shandell Bradley, the mother of Victor White III’s son. White, 22, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest while cuffed from behind as he sat in the parking lot of the sheriff’s Patrol Center following a drug arrest.
The Advocate, KATC challenge sealing of Iberia Parish sheriff's settlement over gun death in patrol car
His unusual death brought scrutiny to Ackal’s office, helping spark a federal probe into wider civil rights abuses by Iberia Parish deputies. That investigation would eventually result in guilty pleas by 11 deputies, though a federal jury in Shreveport went on to acquit Ackal of civil rights violations at a 2016 trial.
White’s death played no role in that case. A coroner ruled it a suicide, and state and federal prosecutors declined to file any charges following investigations by both Louisiana State Police and the FBI that found insufficient evidence of a crime.
But Hanna cleared the way last year for a federal civil trial, ruling there were “genuine issues of fact” over whether and how deputies may have been responsible for White’s death.
The March settlement ended the case. It was reached behind closed doors, with the minutes sealed.
The amount also was blacked out in a copy of a check to Bradley that was provided to The Advocate by the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association insurance pool in response to a public records request. The group argued that the court sealing prohibited it from releasing the figure.
Scott Sternberg, an attorney for both media organizations, argued in a recent court filing that the sealing violates the First Amendment and Louisiana public records law.
Attorneys for Bradley oppose the unsealing. They argued in a court filing Wednesday that The Advocate was too late in seeking the information and that releasing the amount would subject White’s child to “notoriety and harassment.”
The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Lafayette.