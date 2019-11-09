The Lafayette Boys & Girls Club will be the focus of a new youth anti-gun violence program, thanks to Terrance Morgan and his group, Kabuki Dancers.
Called “Shots Fired,” the new community outreach addresses gun violence from a young person’s perspective and uses dance, drums and spoken word to portray emotions regarding school shootings, preventive drills and other challenges. The program, a collaboration between the Acadiana Center for the Arts and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, addresses ways to channel negative emotions into art and creativity. It is funded by an ArtSpark grant.
“The program has been in development for over two years,” Morgan said. “With the help of the ArtSpark grant throughout, the AcA and LEDA, we were finally able to get the program completed.”
In addition to Morgan, Kabuki Dancers consists of Jude Romero, Torrez Hypolite, Collin Galyean and Morgane Prejean.
“Shots Fired” will debut at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Boys & Girls Club, 1000 Marie Antoinette St., in Lafayette. Parents and children are invited.