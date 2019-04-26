Don't listen to the music of Tribu Baharú at your desk unless you're prepared for questionable looks from your coworkers.
It's almost impossible to sit still while listening to the Afro-Champetúo combo of Colombian musicians, whose music is a hybrid of old and new that draws inspiration from African folklore, Caribbean beats and festival vibes.
"It's dance-able music, music to make you feel happy," says the band's drummer, Cesar "Pocho" Urueta. "You need to bring your dancing shoes. When you hear it, you'll be moving for sure."
Pocho and his band are in Louisiana to perform at Festival International de Louisiane this weekend and at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival next weekend.
Tribu Baharú started 10 years ago with the idea of honoring roots music through high-energy performances. The band originally had nine members but has shrunk to just five members through the decade.
Pocho's inspiration as a drummer comes from his grandfather, who shared the African and Caribbean sounds of Colombia as a music distributor.
"Nobody in my family was a musician, but he was the one with the spirit," Pocho said. "When I was little, he would push me to play congas and bongos. He'd say, 'Look at this record. Look at that record. Look how they do this. Look how they do that.' He put that little spark in me to become a musician."
Tribu Baharú's music is mostly instrumental, with occasional lyrics in Spanish, English and Bantu, an indigenous African language.
Pocho said he loves sharing his catchy music with people around the world in the hopes that it might change their perception of Colombia.
"When people think of Colombia, the first reaction they have is 'Oh, they have a war problem, and they're having a drug problem as well,'" Pocho said. "So we always say, 'Hey, you can also look at Colombia as having beautiful music you can dance to.' That's a goal for me, to give people a different mindset of our country."
Pocho has been to Lafayette and New Orleans once before.
He and members of the band performed last summer with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band in New Orleans and stopped in Lafayette to play at the Blue Moon Saloon on their way to a show in Texas.
"It was fun," Pocho said. "We're looking forward to being back in Lafayette and New Orleans again. The culture is actually very close to Colombia, food-wise and music-wise as well."
In addition to sharing his roots music with Louisiana, he's looking forward to experiencing the music, culture and food of the region.
"I go to the festivals to play, yes, but also for the jam session at the Blue Moon and things like that," Pocho said. "To be very close to other musicians is where the real connection and magic happens. I'm very, very excited to taste the food and be with the local people and get to know the place."
Catch Tribu Baharú in Lafayette this weekend at Festival International de Louisiane and next weekend at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
At Festival International, the band will perform at 8:45 p.m. Saturday and again at 4:15 p.m. Sunday at Scene LUS Internationale.
At Jazz Fest, the band will perform at 12:40 p.m. May 4 and at 4:40 p.m. May 5 at the Cultural Exchange Pavilion World Journey and at 3:30 p.m. May 4 and 2:25 p.m. May 5 at the Jazz & Heritage Stage.
Tribu Baharú's music can be found on Spotify, iTunes, Pandora and at tribubahru.com.