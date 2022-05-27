The crash of a small plane in Lafayette shortly after takeoff as it headed to an LSU bowl game in Georgia was probably due to pilot disorientation during low visibility, the National Transportation Safety Board concluded.
The Dec. 28, 2019, crash near Feu Follet Road killed five people, including the pilot, Ian Biggs, 51, and passenger Carley McCord, 30, a sports broadcaster who was the daughter-in-law of former LSU football offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger Sr.
The NTSB released its final report on the crash Thursday, concluding the probable cause was, "The pilot’s loss of airplane control due to spatial disorientation during the initial climb in instrument meteorological conditions."
The Piper Cheyenne twin-engine turboprop plane owned by Global Data Systems and Southern Lifestyle Development went down around 9:20 a.m., less than a minute after take-off from Lafayette Regional Airport. It was headed to the Peach Bowl.
Other passengers killed in the crash were Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Gretchen Vincent, 51; and her son, Michael Walker Vincent, 15,
One passenger, Stephen Wade Berzas, 37, was seriously injured but survived. Danielle Britt, in her vehicle outside the Feu Follet Road post office where her husband worked, suffered burns when the plane flipped her vehicle.
The weather report for Dec. 28, 2019, indicated low-visibility conditions at the time of takeoff. Biggs, the pilot, told his wife the night before that the cloud ceilings would be low at takeoff, the report states. Biggs also told the controller he had current information that indicated a visibility of 0.75 mile in mist with a vertical visibility of 200 feet above ground level.
"These weather conditions were conducive to the development of spatial disorientation," the NTSB wrote.
Berzas, the surviving passenger, told investigators the plane “'pitched up like the pilot was trying to get above or over the clouds'” and that a “'harder than normal pitching movement'” had occurred.
"Thus, the pilot had likely become spatially disoriented at this point in the initial climb due to the lack of visual references and the airplane’s increasing pitch attitude," the report states. "Another indication that the pilot had become spatially disoriented was the airplane’s continuing and tightening turn to the left away from the intended course."
Examination and tests on the remnants of the plane showed no instrument or structural problems that would have caused the crash.
Survivors and families of the deceased have filed lawsuits related to the crash.