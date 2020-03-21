Let us take a moment and doff our hats to Evelyn Byng, Viscountess Byng of Vimy, also known as Lady Byng, of whom you’ve doubtless heard very little.
Born in England in 1870, Lady Byng took on the daunting task of making men play hockey nicely. An avid fan of the sport, as was her husband, the 12th Governor General of Canada in the early 1920s, her ladyship appreciated gentlemanly conduct and good sportsmanship. Wanting to encourage and reward such, she donated the Lady Byng Trophy to the National Hockey League in 1925. It’s been given annually ever since “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”
This was no frivolous gesture on the part of the viscountess. Hockey in the early 20th century was extremely violent, tantamount to cockfighting, with more than one player being killed due to brawls and violent stick work. Fighting flagged as a foul was not instituted until some 40 years after the sport was first played, nor was there a 5-minute penalty for a punch-up.
Brawling continues to this day, averaging about one fight per every two NHL games. It is tolerated — even encouraged — because it’s thought to increase viewership and ticket sales while creating team bonds. Suspensions and fines have done little to deter it.
Therefore, it’s especially difficult to determine in hockey who’s a gentleman and who is not, or if there even are any. The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy is generally awarded to the player who manages to spend the least time in the penalty box and still score some points.
And who maybe still has his front teeth.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Standing Room Only
And talking a little history herself, Fête favorite Yvonne Saloom packed them in at the Alexandre Mouton House for her lecture, "Roots of the Cedar in Lebanon." "I'm very happy to have been asked," said Saloom. "The Lebanese came to live among the Acadians on purpose — French is one of their national languages." There were all things Lebanese, including mamoul, traditional Lebanese cookies and Lebanese music by singing star Fairuz. "We haven't had a speaker draw this much before," said Louise Ganucheau.
Victoria luncheon
The Krewe of Victoria held its queen’s luncheon at the Petroleum Club, the better to fête her majesty the day after. Queen Pam Zuschlag and her ladies sat down to mimosas, gumbo, Southern fried chicken and pecan pie, among them David Bennett, President Teresa Meza and former Queen Lisa Harrell.
Inaugural Soiree
City Club at River Ranch gave the royal treatment to its members with a celebrity soiree. The red carpet rollout featured two dance bands, Ned Fasullo & the Fabulous Big Band Orchestra taking the stage with Gritz’n Gravy, plus a vodka luge, beer and whiskey stations, Champagne, international cuisine, French pastry room and even a cigar lounge.
Victoria Pre-Parade
It ain't over 'til it's over. Victoria ladies gathered at the home of Dana Laborde for their traditional pre-parade feasting and face painting. Gearing up for the long road ahead were President Teresa Meza, Christine Saucier, Queen Victoria Pam Zuschlag and Prince Albert Sidney Eugene Savoie. By the way, it's about time there was a young prince.