Sage Ryan will leave high school with one more prestigious honor.
In his career at Lafayette Christian Academy, Ryan has hoisted four state championship trophies, earned all-state recognition four times, was named the Louisiana Sports Writer Association's Outstanding Offensive Player in Class 2A earlier this month, and has received countless local honors over the course of his career with the Knights.
The LCA star senior can now add the title of Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Mr. Football.
Ryan becomes the first player from Lafayette Parish to win the award, which is selected annually by a committee of the state’s prep writers who closely cover high school football.
“It means a lot,” Ryan said. “I never thought I would get this award. We have a lot of great players in this state. I am so humbled. I want to thank God. I can’t thank him enough.”
In the past four years, Ryan has been a playmaker for the Knights football team, helping LCA post a 48-3 overall record, winning back-to-back Division IV state titles and then back-to-back Division III titles.
The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Ryan – who verbally committed to LSU on Oct. 31 and signed in December – became one of the nation's top prospects by playing multiple positions.
As a junior in 2019, Ryan caught 702 yards and 8 TDs on just 37 receptions, while also rushing for 263 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on the ground. In addition, Ryan -- who is the nephew of former LSU star linebacker Trev Faulk -- scored six return touchdowns as well and recorded 31 tackles and two interceptions as the Knights' starting safety.
For his senior season (which was shortened because of COVID-19), Ryan was primarily used as a running back and return specialist for the Knights.
Despite missing the final two games to a hamstring injury, Ryan still rushed for 576 yards on only 57 carries and scored 13 rushing touchdowns. Ryan also caught 18 passes for 297 yards and 3 TDs and had three punt return touchdowns.
That performance not only helped Ryan lead LCA to its fourth straight title, but also helped him earn LSWA Class 2A all-state honors at both athlete and kick returner, named the Class 2A Offensive MVP and now Mr. Football.
“I had to put in the work,” Ryan said. “I want to thank the coaches for getting all the talent out of me. I have come a long way since my ninth grade year and I am ready to put these talents to use on that next level.”
Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Mr. Football
2020: Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
2019: Christian Westcott, Lakeshore
2018: Derek Stingley Jr., The Dunham School
2017: Anthony "Pooka" Williams, Hahnville
2016: Keytaon Thompson, Landry-Walker
2015: Lindsey Scott, Zachary
2014: Deshawn Capers-Smith, Warren Easton
2013: Leonard Fournette, St. Augustine
2012: John Diarse, Neville
2011: Landon Collins, Dutchtown
2010: Anthony Johnson, O. Perry Walker
2009: Gavin Webster, Lutcher
2008: Blake Matherne, Belle Chasse
2007: Randall Mackey, Bastrop
2006: Joe McKnight, John Curtis
2005: Charles Scott, Jonesboro-Hodge
2004: Ryan Perrilloux, East St. John
2003: Chris Markey, Jesuit
2002: Robert Lane, Neville
2001: Jason Miller, Iota
2000: Byron Robertson, St. Thomas Aquinas
1999: Brock Berlin, Evangel
1998: Bradie James, West Monroe
1997: Adam McConathy, West Monroe
1996: Travis Minor, Baton Rouge-Catholic
1995: Cecil Collins, Leesville