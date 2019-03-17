Louie Lowry doesn't want to be in the spotlight. That much is clear.
It wasn't his idea to be the subject of a Sunday fundraiser at GoodWolf Power Yoga. But he showed up because the Lafayette yoga studio and the people inside of it have become his family.
"Louie always shows up, and I think that's why people love Louie," said Alyson Giuffreda, the studio's owner. "He just shows up and does the work. I know if I asked him for anything, he'd show up and do it, and who would I be if I didn't show up for Louie right now?"
Lowry, 60, began treatment in Houston last week for stage one colorectal cancer. About 25 people came together Sunday afternoon in Lafayette for a power yoga class in his honor.
"I'm a little bit overwhelmed by the support," Lowry said. "I really don't like the spotlight at all, but that's apparently not an option. I'm extremely grateful to the people I've met through yoga. We're a family, and I wouldn't want to go through this without them."
As a middle-aged businessman, Lowry knows he's not the typical yoga enthusiast.
His own niece, 26-year-old Allison McElligott, was surprised to see her Uncle Louie at GoodWolf when she arrived for yoga class one day.
"It was so weird seeing somebody my dad's age here and seeing him doing something that is so out of his norm," McElligott said. "But this is a safe space that's created a relationship between us that we'd never had before. And it's changed him. It's really encouraging to see how people can change for the better."
Lowry, a co-owner of Lowry's Printing & Signs, turned to the physical, mental and spiritual practice about three years ago when he'd reached a low point in his life.
He was going through a divorce and struggling to deal with other personal issues when someone suggested he attend a yoga class. It took him a few months, but he finally showed up for one.
"I'm pretty sure I was the only guy in there, which I still am a lot, but that's OK," Lowry said. "It was a heated class, and it was very physical and nothing like what I'd done in treatment. About 15 minutes in, I thought 'These women are crazy.'"
But Lowry continued attending classes. Eventually, he mastered the most difficult poses and decided to become an instructor.
Yoga gave his life meaning again.
"Just an hour — an hour every day — I didn't think of anything but yoga," Lowry said. "And that one hour made all the difference."
As one of the studio's instructors, Lowry is often found leading yoga classes, but he was just a participant in Sunday's session, which was led by teachers in training.
It's easy to understand how nothing else matters in the moment when the heated classroom reaches a steamy 95 degrees and is punctuated by the sound of deep, rhythmic breathing.
"This class was even more meaningful than most," Cali Mitchell, 33, said as tears welled up in her eyes. "It's for a bigger purpose. Lafayette is known for having a bons temps rouler environment, but to see that same spirit take place in a 95-degree yoga studio is incredible."
Sunday marked the first time Lowry has done yoga since beginning cancer treatment.
He said the class didn't feel different.
"It got me back to not worrying about this at all," Lowry said. "I've been worrying about everything a lot lately, and this gave me a break from that. It forced me to focus on my breath. Nothing outside of that room mattered."
What does he plan to do with just over $300 raised at the yoga class? Give it someone else with cancer who needs it more than he does.
"I want to give it to somebody who can use it," Lowry said. "It's not a lot, but it might be able to help somebody buy medicine or something they otherwise couldn't afford."