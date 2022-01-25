State prosecutor Roya S. Boustany announced on Tuesday her intention to run for the Lafayette City Judge seat to replace Michelle Odinet, who resigned on Dec. 31 after racial slurs on a video.
“I am excited to share a secret we have been holding close to us for the past few weeks,” Boustany wrote in a Facebook post that collected more than 200 likes in less than an hour. “On February 10 at 5:30 pm at The Grouse Room in downtown Lafayette, I will announce our families’ next great adventure with my candidacy to become your next Lafayette City Court Judge. I would love it if you could join me in celebrating.”
In 2013, Boustany worked at the Public Defender's Office of the 16th Judicial District Court. Since 2014, she has been an assistant district attorney for the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette. Before that, she worked as a Law Clerk to Judge Clayton Davis.
“My life in Lafayette has been deeply rooted in public service both through my career as a prosecutor and my voluntarism with nonprofit organizations that are near and dear to my heart,” Boustany wrote on Facebook. “Since my days in student government at Lafayette High School, I’ve always wanted to do my part to leave our community better than I found it. I’ve loved you my whole life Lafayette, and I am excited about Nov. 8.”
Boustany is running as a Republican. She is the second candidate who announced a run for the vacant city court judge after retired District Court Judge Jules Edwards, who announced his bid on Jan. 12. Edwards, who is running with no party affiliation, was defeated in the 2020 election by Odinet, who ran as a Republican, capturing 57% of the vote.
The special election for Division A of Lafayette City Court judge is set for Nov. 8, the same day as the U.S. Senate race. The runoff, if needed, will be scheduled for Dec. 10. The Qualifying period will be July 20-22. City judges serve six-year terms. The division A and B seats do not represent geographic regions, so eligible Lafayette voters elect both positions.
On Dec. 17, the Louisiana Supreme Court appointed retired Opelousas City Court Judge Vanessa Harris as judge pro tempore through Feb. 28 to temporarily replace Odinet. Harris became the first Black judge to serve on Lafayette City Court.