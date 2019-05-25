Memorial Day is a time when we honor our fallen soldiers, and it appears the military is the only one who knows how to put on a proper funeral anymore. Like weddings and other life markers, funerals have fallen prey to a DIY demographic who don’t believe the deceased need be present, only partygoers, and Cousin Bob can just say a little something.
Born out of a desire to cut standard funeral costs, an urge to be unique and to make death a less serious experience — which it is — there are now funeral home event planners and business enterprises that will transform mom into vinyl, jewelry or tattoos. Cremations are up, as they free relatives to stage their own live music get-togethers in lieu of a funeral, and there is currently a company in Washington seeking legislative approval for human composting, a process involving wood chips, alfalfa and straw that will turn you into a cubic yard of topsoil in 30 days. Hawaii Ash-Scatterings will disperse you on a cruise featuring a ukulele player and conch-shell blower.
Sorry, but death is a somber occasion, life’s most grave (pun intended) and what accompanies you to yours is important. You need only visit a cemetery and view the monuments to realize there is an eternal beauty there in repose, not so much in an urn shaped like a giant golf ball.
With that in mind, I have asked my own daughter to take me home to Oklahoma, to rest like a good soldier in the shadow of Fort Sill where I was born, in the company of my ancestors and Geronimo.
She said she’d be happy to send me up in a tornado with some glitter.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Saving History
Making sure tradition is perpetuated, the Preservation Alliance of Lafayette had its annual membership meeting at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni House. Josh Caffery, director of the Center for Louisiana Studies, Geoff Thompson and Dan Hare discussed restoration of the Roy House on the corner of University and Johnston and the history of the Alumni House, respectively. Martin Audiffred chaired the meeting, and Caffery went home with a restoration donation. The Alliance has as its mission promoting strong preservation values and advocating for local historic properties.
Meet-and-Greet
The Advocate hosted a cocktail social at the Jefferson Street Pub, the better to introduce its new-and-improved news team to the locals. Guests mingled with Executive Editor Peter Kovacs and President Judi Terzotis, in from Baton Rouge, new Managing Editor Kristin Askelson, formerly of The Daily Advertiser, as well as reporters. A good time was had by all, but then Fête had to go to work.
Happy Anniversary
Randol’s hosted the Lafayette Bar Association for a crawfish boil and 50th anniversary party. Among the many filing in for the fun were two lucky students soon to have their tuition defrayed, courtesy of the Bar. “Two scholarship recipients committed going to UL,” said Josette Gossen. “The scholarships were allocated from the Bar’s general fund and past presidents raised additional funds.” Congratulations to Anna Rayon, future business management major; Carson Streng, soon to study psychology; and to Gossen herself, recently returned from her honeymoon.
Wine Tasting
But not just any wine-tasting. Dreams Come True hosted a VIP event at Ruffino’s, complete with beauty queen. “We’re excited to have her tonight, and she’ll represent us at events,” said Becky Prejean, DCT director. Miss Teen Dreams Come True Audry Chaumont held court accompanied by her parents Michael and Angela Chaumont, as guests enjoyed the soulful guitar of Jasin Muffoletto and Dirk Guidry’s painting live. “A still life, just having fun with it,” said Guidry. “They’re going to auction it off.” Both gentlemen are a good time, and Guidry is expecting his second child this fall. Better get him while you can. Dreams Come True provides encouragement and support for children facing threatening illness.
For She's a Jolly Good Fellow
Mary Neiheisel marked another year older and dedicated it all to Faith House. Her party at Garfield Street's Warehouse functioned as a fundraiser with On Call supplying the tunes. "I'm just so grateful to reach this age and for the contributions, all of which go to Faith House," said Neiheisel. "My goal was $10,000, and pre-event, I've raised over $10,000." We'd call that many happy returns of the day, and wishing her well were Ed and Elaine Abell, the Browns from out-of-town and Dr. Stephen Salopek, who was surprised Fête could spell his name. Oh ye of little faith.
The Big Easel
Canceled twice due to weather, the third time was a charm. The Big Easel went on at River Ranch as planned, drawing artists from all over Acadiana, not the least of which was Dirk Guidry, Robyn Hellickson and Lauren Brasseaux. The sun shone with a vengeance, a couple of tents threatened to collapse due to gusts, but art also moved, commercially speaking. What we loved: Foster puppy Axel Rose and the Panama hats belonging to Terry Palmer and Don Allen.