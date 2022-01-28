Retired Judge Vanessa Harris was confirmed by the Louisiana Supreme Court as judge pro tempore for Lafayette City Court until the Nov. 8 special election to fill the seat left vacant by Michelle Odinet’s resignation.
“Retired Judge Vanessa Harris be and she is hereby appointed as judge pro tempore for Division “A”, Lafayette City Court, Parish of Lafayette, effective for the period of January 10, 2022, through December, 31, 2022, or until the vacancy is filled, whichever occurs sooner, at which time this appointment shall terminate,” stated Justice James T. Genovese in his order.
In December, the Louisiana Supreme Court appointed Harris through Feb. 28 to temporarily replace Odinet. Harris became the first Black judge to serve on Lafayette City Court. She was also the first female and first Black to serve as elected Opelousas City Court Judge, a seat she kept until her retirement in December 2020.
The special election is set for Nov. 8, the same day as the U.S. Senate race. The runoff, if needed, will be scheduled for Dec. 10. The Qualifying period will be July 20-22. The winner will replace Judge Michelle Odinet, who resigned after a video circulated of her using a racial slur, attracting national attention.
Retired District Court Judge Jules Edwards, who is running with no party affiliation, and state prosecutor Roya S. Boustany, a Republican, announced their bids so far.
City judges serve six-year terms. The division A and B seats do not represent geographic regions, so eligible Lafayette voters elect both positions.