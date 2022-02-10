State prosecutor Roya Boustany announced on Thursday her bid to fill the vacant judge seat in Lafayette City Court that was held by Michelle Odinet before her resignation.
Odinet resigned Dec. 31 after a video surfaced of her using racial slurs. On the video, a voice was heard saying, “And mom’s yelling n-----, n-----,” and a female voice answered: “We have a n-----, It’s a n-----, like a roach." It went viral and attracted national attention.
In an interview with The Acadiana Advocate before her official announcement Thursday, Boustany emphasized one skill she said a judge should have: Listening.
“I don’t think I have all the answers. I am not supposed to be that person. But I want to be the fair one in making decisions,” she said. “As a prosecutor, it is my job to listen to everything and everyone all day, every day. I want to bring this same approach on the bench.”
Boustany is running as a Republican and will challenge retired District Court Judge Jules Edwards, who spent 28 years as a judge in the 15th Judicial District, and is running with no party affiliation.
Boustany previously worked as a law clerk for Judge Clayton Davis, and at the Public Defender’s Office of the 16th Judicial District Court in 2013. Since 2014, she has been assistant district attorney for the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette. She is well-known for having served as a volunteer with multiple organizations throughout Lafayette, such as the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Acadiana Center for the Arts and Acadiana Inns of Court.
More than 100 people gathered Thursday evening at The Grouse Room for her announcement. The room was filled with attorneys, judges, prosecutors and members of the Junior League of Lafayette, of which Boustany is president-elect.
“My phone blew up from my colleagues from all over in Lafayette on New Year’s Eve," she said. "Attorneys I worked with, colleagues at my office. They told me, ‘You have to do it.’ So now here I am."
On the stage, the state prosecutor was introduced by Charles Boustany, her husband's second cousin and a physician from Lafayette who served as the U.S. representative of Louisiana’s 3rd congressional district from 2005 to 2017. “I run many campaigns, but I have never seen so many people altogether at an announcement,” the former congressman joked. “Roya has the empathy. She has the care and the concern. But she can also be tough. She has the reputation to be respectful, and kind. She listens carefully to the people,” he said.
Whoever is the winner, one of the top priorities for the next city judge will be to restore faith and trust to the bench after the Odinet scandal hurt and outraged the minorities in the city, especially the Black community.
Boustany, whose family is half Persian and half Cajun, said minority communities can be reassured that everyone will be heard in her courtroom and that her work in the DA's office speaks for itself.
“But my position as a state prosecutor is only a part of who I am,” she added. “The legal work teaches you how to be impartial, and how to present a case. Community service is really what teaches you what the community needs. As a judge, recognizing this aspect is a big thing.”
Boustany said she agrees with Edwards that preventing people from committing felonies at the lower court can help prevent further crime and save lives.
“But if you think about it, we also saw people committing a murder or a felony without being in trouble once in their lives. So, the effort has to be to educate and advocate for people, and find the right tools on the bench with the community.”
Special election for Division A of Lafayette City Court is set for Nov. 8, the same day as the U.S. Senate race. The runoff, if needed, will be scheduled for Dec. 10. The qualifying period will be July 20-22.
City judges serve six-year terms. The division A and B seats do not represent geographic regions, so all eligible Lafayette voters elect both positions.
Louisiana Supreme Court confirmed retired Judge Vanessa Harris, the first Black judge to serve on Lafayette City Court, as judge pro tempore until the special election.
Boustany said she is running to stay.
“I think the city court needs sustainability and continuity of service, and I think I can bring those,” she said. “Judge Saloom has been there for some time, and I think we need someone else that can go there and stay there for a while, too.”