Lafayette Police officers beat Ian Howard with a metal flashlight and their fists during his chaotic 2017 arrest, a few minutes after he shot and killed Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, according to court testimony Wednesday from five officers.
In previously unheard detail, officers said they feared for their safety while wrestling with Howard in a coulee near a Moss Street convenience store, where Howard had just shot four people.
Howard’s hands were under water as officers ran toward him, and they could not tell if he had a gun. They finally managed to handcuff him after deploying tasers, in addition to delivering blows to his head. He briefly escaped while cuffed, and there was a second struggle before he was finally placed in the back of a police car.
Afterward, a sergeant on scene told one of the officers that “you should have shot the suspect.”
That comment was captured on body camera footage played in court Wednesday, as part of a multi-day hearing on a defense motion to suppress Howard’s statements after his arrest. Howard is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, and his plea notice admits that he killed Middlebrook and shot three others. Howard’s lawyers say the shootings were “entirely motiveless.” They will be tasked with showing Howard’s mental illness prevented him from distinguishing right from wrong at the time of the shootings.
Body camera footage played Wednesday — on a screen facing away from the gallery, allowing onlookers access only to the audio — showed Howard yelling “water” over and over as officers attempted to arrest him. He also told officers the shooter was a Black man.
Howard, who is White, showed up to the store with a Black friend who has testified that he had no forewarning about what Howard would do.
Howard tried to escape several times on a journey that took from the crime scene to the Lafayette Police headquarters, University Hospital and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
He threatened to kill hospital staff, telling them he would only make such threats if he meant it, according to testimony from a Louisiana State trooper escort, Abner Williamson, and Nicole Soileau, a nurse who helped care for him
The first day of a hearing likely to last through Friday was limited to witness testimony, with no arguments. It is not clear if any of Howard’s statements shown thus far are incriminating.
It is also not clear at what point Howard’s lawyers think he was illegally questioned without having his Miranda rights read to him. The six law enforcement officers testified he was not asked any questions during his arrest and transport. Body camera footage on Wednesday shows officers only yelling at Howard to comply with demands.
Howard did demand to be read his rights before being forced into a police car, but officers testifying Wednesday said it would have been inappropriate to do so in his frenzied state. Officers are trained to ensure suspects “understand the right you are reading to them,” said Segus Jolivette.
Joining Jolivette in testifying on Wednesday were Officers Bridget Karn, Paul Crozier, Joshua Stelly and Dylan Smith. The five officers said they responded to a shooting call at the Big Boy convenience store on Oct. 1, 2017.
Initial calls were for a Black male suspect, but upon arrival the store manager and another officer said the suspect was White with a white t-shirt. Huddled in the parking lot with Middlebrook’s body laying on the floor inside, officers saw a man — Howard — who fit the suspect description either walking toward them or standing nearby. They drew their guns and tasers chased Howard to the coulee, where the struggle ensued.
Howard is first being tried on three attempted murder charges, with trial scheduled for April 2022. A capital murder case in Middlebrook’s death will follow.