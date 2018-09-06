It’s not really time off, but UL-Lafayette’s football team and its staff will have their only free Saturday of the year this week.
The Ragin’ Cajuns have their only open date of the season, and will play 11 straight Saturdays through the rest of the season beginning next Saturday at Mississippi State. The Cajuns are the only FBS team in the South, and one of only three in the country, not in action this weekend (Toledo and Ohio are the others).
While coach Billy Napier is hoping that streak runs to 12 Saturdays, with the inaugural Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 1 — there is already a countdown clock in the UL-Lafayette Athletic Performance Center that’s ticking down the 84 days until that game — he’s going to take advantage of this rare Saturday.
“Watch football and lay low with family,” the first-year Cajuns coach said. “A little bit of both. I’m sure my wife will have our agenda mapped out. But we tivo (digitally record) them all (other games), and when you get a chance to watch some it’s a good experience. I think there’s lessons to be learned within each game you watch.”
Napier’s not used to having free fall Saturdays, even going back to his pre-teen years in Chatsworth, Georgia, with his football coach father — a legend at nearby Murray County High School.
“We’d get in the old truck on Saturday morning and head out,” Napier said of the trips he took with his father to exchange films with other schools. “I used to go with him and we’d get those old 35-millimter films with the projector. I was fortunate to see the evolution of film, the transition to VHS, then DVD, and now it’s a digital world, man. HUDL's right there at your fingertips.”
Napier did a little thinking about his late father over the weekend, both before and after his Cajuns gave him a first career victory as a head coach in the 49-17 home win against Grambling.
“When you get a chance to have your own team, you try to do what he was able to do for a long time,” he said. “You want your team to play a certain way, with the intangibles that maybe his teams were known for. Maybe we can overachieve a little bit, play with effort, play with toughness and have a disciplined outfit, things that were important to him.
“Heck, just to play for him was a special experience, just playing the game. Having an opportunity to compete with your teammates is special. I tell people all the time, if I could play, I would play. But I think this is about as close as I can get to playing.”
Having the technology of instant video exchanges helps provide more opportunities for team preparation than in the past. In part, that’s why the Cajuns weren’t entirely focused this week on getting ready to face the 18th-ranked Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi. Napier said his staff has done a lot of that preparation already, and to degrees that wouldn’t have been possible back in the “film” days.
For example, Napier’s staff has taken an extensive look at Penn State video, after Mississippi State hired former Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as its head coach in November. They’ve broken down Tennessee video, where new defensive coordinator and heralded defensive mind Bob Shoop served for the past two years. They’ve even looked at the Green Bay Packers, where new MSU offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was an offensive assistant since 2014.
“We did our summer scouting reports,” Napier said. “We’ve watched Penn State’s offense the last couple of years, Tennessee’s defense with Bob the last couple of years. We do an extensive history with both coordinators, special teams included. Everybody’s got a history, and you have to do your due diligence relative to who they are and what their identity is. Certainly it’s different given the payers they have, but I’ll be anxious to see what we get out of them this Saturday against Kansas State.”
The Bulldogs, who travel to play Kansas State on Saturday after an easy opening win over Stephen F. Austin, have one coach that the Cajuns won’t have to search far for background video. Mark Hudspeth, UL-Lafayette’s football boss for the past seven seasons, was hired by Moorhead as associate head coach and tight ends coach on Dec. 14 — less than two weeks after he was dismissed as the Cajuns’ coach.
Hudspeth had been a head coach before taking the UL-Lafayette post before the 2011 season. Napier’s entire 16-year college coaching career had been in an assistant or coordinator role. That’s part of the reason he put extra value on the open date, after he released the players following an early-morning running and weight session and classes Friday. The team will report back for its normal Sunday evening practice.
“I do think it’s been good,” he said. “It’s given every one in the entire organization an opportunity to really take a deep breath and quality control the entire experience. Certainly there’s things that you learn, whether it’s moving chapel back 15 minutes or making a tweak in pregame a little bit. Logistically we’ve all gone back and reviewed everything we did.
“It’s been a good week. We had specific objectives at each position and in each unit for improvement, and our staff has done a good job of working on that. We’ll get back to work Sunday at 11 a.m.”