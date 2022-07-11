Country music legend Reba McEntire is coming to the Cajundome in Lafayette for a concert Oct. 13 with special guest performer Terri Clark.
The Lafayette concert kicks off McEntire's "Reba: Live in Concert" fall 2022 arena tour, according to the star's website reba.com.
Lafayette is the only scheduled stop in Louisiana for the 17-city tour.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cajundome box office and at Cajundome.com.
The talented Oklahoma native has at least 35 No. 1 hits to her name and at least one gold and one platinum album. In 1984, McEntire won the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Award, capturing the title for four consecutive years, 1984-87. She joined the Grand Ole Opry in January 1986 and was named CMA Entertainer of the Year in October 1986.
McEntire broke into movies in the 1990 film "Tremors" with Kevin Bacon and went on to act in other movies with Kenny Rogers and Burt Reynolds.
Her portayal of Annie Oakley in the Broadway play “Annie Get Your Gun" won McEntire a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award.
McEntire went on to star in a television series, "Reba," that ran for six seasons, ending in 2007. During that time she continued to produce hit songs, including "I'm a Survivor" and "Somebody."
One of the most successful female recording artists in history, the star has sold over 56 million albums worldwide and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. According to her online biography, McEntire has won 15 American Music Awards, 13 ACM Awards, 9 People’s Choice Awards, 7 CMA Awards, 2 Grammy Awards and an ACM Career Achievement Honor.