Recently, a list appeared in The Washington Post of eight films parents should watch with their adolescents. While it’s sad to think it’s fallen to Hollywood to teach life lessons to the young, it’s hard to find fault with "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Hoosiers."
It’s traditionally been the task of literature to teach mankind the lessons it must remember, but given the amount of screen time the average child spends, it can’t hurt to slip in some "RBG" (Ruth Bader Ginsburg) and "All the President’s Men" for whatever it’s worth. As a former film columnist who spent every weekend in a darkened movie theatre for years, I have my own parental suggestions from the annals of filmdom and why:
- "Jaws": What happens when you don’t respect Mother Nature.
- "A.I.": What happens when you’re long on technology but short on everything else.
- "The Time Machine": Parents will love this film. With just a little simulcasting, such as “That’s why math is so important, dear," and “No, it’s not nice to eat other people for dinner,” you can let any kid see this.
- "Wonder Woman": This should be obvious. Enough of the mermaids and princesses already.
- "Constantine": What happens if you smoke.
- "The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood": For mothers and daughters. There’s not a whole lot that women and a bottle of vodka can’t fix.
- "Star Trek Nemesis": Resistance is futile.
- "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones": Much to learn you still have.
- "Jurassic Park": What happens when you don’t respect Mother Nature.
- "Signs": M. Night Shyamalan’s film on purpose, spiritual breakthrough, and the fact we’re all in trouble, just trying to make it through one long, dark night in this dangerous place. And we don’t have helmets.
- "The Exorcist": Nah, just kidding.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Beaux Arts Ball
Better than a movie. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette's College of the Arts staged its eighth annual Beaux Arts Ball in the Atchafalaya Ballroom. The dress code was black and white with masks encouraged, and professors and guests didn’t disappoint. “It’s part fundraiser and fun,” said Dean Gordon Brooks. “And a showcase for student work.” Also posthumously honored at the evening’s festivities was Raymond Goodrich, winner of the 2019 SPARK Lifetime Achievement Award. “Each school honors someone every few years,” said Blaine Goodrich. “Raymond Goodrich was a patron of the arts.” Guests enjoyed the considerable skills of UL-Lafayette’s Department of Marketing and Hospitality students, along with auctions, wine, cocktail buffet and prizes, although Fête’s favorites had to be Brooks’ Zorro on his cellphone and Jonathan Kulp as AC/DC’s Angus Young. We were thunderstruck.
On the Catwalk
Couture came to the Hilliard as clothing designer Romey Roe hosted a fashion show highlighting his newest designs. Roe, a graduate of UL-Lafayette, was getting ready for his close-up when The Advocate knocked on his door. “I want to thank the community for their support, and look out for more collections,” said Roe, who spoke about his artistic process and the origin of his ideas to a fashion-conscious crowd. In the mix was Fête favorite Kay Ouzts and by the way, Roe makes a better fashion face than Ben Stiller.
LSU Alumni
The LSU Alumni Acadiana Chapter, Neuner Pate and Stiel Insurance hosted a happy hour at Carriage House during a recent Rhythms on the River. University fans from across Acadiana gathered to mix and socialize prior to the much-anticipated LSU vs. Georgia matchup.
Food & Wine Soiree
A lucky break weatherwise brought out culinary delights from some of the area’s finest restaurants, along with an array of wine tastings at the UL-Lafayette Alumni House. Zea, Petroleum Club, Randol's, City Club, POUR, Romacelli, Ben E. Keith Company, Steamboat Warehouse, Walk-On's, Drago's, Fezzo's, Pont Breaux's Cajun Restaurant and Ruth's Chris were ready on the line, and among those in line were Frank Randol himself, Ben Berthelot, Kathly Stokely and Imani Guillory Fruge. We have to hand it to Steamboat Warehouse’s crab and crawfish cakes with remoulade, definitely worth the drive. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation and the UL-Lafayette Department of Hospitality Management.
Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Lafayette North met for a special observance of World Polio Day at Vermilionville. “Rotary International has been working diligently for many years to eradicate polio from the earth,” said Dr. Larry Simon. “To date, only 20 cases of wild polio virus infections have been confirmed worldwide — in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria. That is down from hundreds of thousands of cases only a handful of years ago. It is important for Americans to remember that this virus can come back, and come back quickly, if we do not make one final push to eradicate this virus from the planet.” Dr. Viju Akkaraju, himself a polio survivor, and his son, Nikki, spoke about life with the disease, and while the aim was serious, so was the hospitality. The group enjoyed gumbo and some excellent biscuits.
Kites above Acadiana
You needed to parachute into this one. A huge crowd converged on the Kings Road home of Dr. Jay and Therese Culotta, but fortunately all for a good cause. Kites above Acadiana aims to provide patients and their families hospitalized at Women’s and Children’s Hospital with a healing garden and outdoor space, and what better emblem than Therese Culotta dressed as Glenda the Good Witch. Guests did well to find some outdoor space themselves, among them Robbie and Julie Bush, community theatre patron Mitu Dasgupta and Van Eaton & Romero. Guests were rewarded with Champagne at the door and shuttles if needed.