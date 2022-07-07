St. Martin Parish officials want a judge to order Lafayette Consolidated Government to restore a spoil bank on the Vermilion River that LCG secretly removed in a nighttime operation.
A lawsuit seeking a mandatory injunction against LCG was filed Wednesday by St. Martin Parish in 19th Judicial District Court in St. Martin Parish.
The move came a day after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Lafayette filed against St. Martin Parish in 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette, which was moved to federal court because LCG also sued the Corps of Engineers, a federal agency. Lafayette officials wanted a judge to rule LCG acted properly and followed all laws when it removed the spoil bank in February.
The spoil bank was formed decades ago when the Corps of Engineers dredged the Vermilion River and dumped the material on the bank of the river, creating a spoil bank or levee. St. Martin officials maintain the spoil bank helped protect against flooding. Lafayette officials allege the structure blocked the natural overflow of the river into a swamp in St. Martin Parish.
St. Martin Parish wants Lafayette, at its sole cost, to "restore, replace and reconstruct" the spoil bank. The lawsuit alleges Lafayette officials knew St. Martin Parish adopted a flood plain prevention ordinance prior to February that required a permit from St. Martin Parish to do any work that altered or removed a levee.
The permit application was required to include an engineering study detailing the hydrological and hydraulic analysis showing the impact of the project, the lawsuit states.
LCG bought ownership of a piece of property in St. Martin Parish in order to remove the spoil bank, possibly grossly overpaying for the land. Lafayette officials also may have violated state bid laws by amending a $390,000 as-needed excavation contract to award the contractor the $3.7 million spoil bank removal project.