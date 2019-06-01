This month will see the opening of “Chicago” at Burke-Hawthorne Hall on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.
Produced by Shelby Have Productions and directed by Gina Baronne and Seth Derouen, it will star Michele Colon, Taylor Verrett, Miguel Ochoa, Casey Robichaux and a host of homicidal dames singing “Cell Block Tango,” aka “He Had It Coming.” Tickets appropriately went on sale on Mother’s Day.
"Chicago" is based on the play by reporter Maurine Watkins, who was assigned to cover the 1924 criminal trials of Beulah Annan and Belva Gaertner for the Chicago Tribune. Chicago in the 1920s was riveted by female murderers, several of whom became celebrities. The character Roxie Hart in "Chicago" is based on Annan, who purportedly played the fox-trot after killing Harry Kalstedt. She was found not guilty. Velma Kelly’s role is based on Gaertner, a cabaret singer and society divorcee. According to police at the time, they witnessed a woman getting into the car shortly before gunshots were heard and the body of Walter Law was found slumped over the wheel of Gaertner’s car, along with a bottle of gin and a gun. She was acquitted.
Watkins’ columns were such a hit she decided to write the play, intending for it to be a satire on media and the American justice system. It proved equally popular on Broadway, winning multiple Tony Awards and done in only by "Phantom of the Opera."
By the way, it’s too coincidental not to add that my grandmother, Zelma, lived during the flapper era at the same time as Velma. Silent-movie star beautiful and one of the first women to smoke, she was married to a small-town Oklahoma policeman who kept questionable company. One night, two men knocked on her door demanding to know his whereabouts, so she told them.
She remained a widow until the age of 96.
Apparently he had it coming.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Wine & Women
A dicey combination, but all for a good cause. Wine, Women & Shoes packed Le Pavilion in Parc Lafayette to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana. The shoes were out in force as were the shoe guys, and VIP guests shopped vendors, perused the silent auction and sampled the vino and cocktail bites. The Conundrum was delightful as was James Lawrence, setting up the ballroom for the live auction and shoe judging, while Fête’s unofficial winners were man-about-town Mick Essex, pants-wearing Jennifer Jackson and Deanna Head with her black-and-white New Orleans pumps. Ain’t no shoes like Nawlins shoes.
UL Reception
This event had the VIPs. The UL Alumni House hosted a handful for a reception honoring donors and the late Sen. Edgar “Sonny” Mouton for his contributions toward development of the Athletics Complex. “The state Legislature has renamed the area between West Congress, Bertrand, Reinhardt Drive and Souvenir Gate the Edgar G. 'Sonny' Mouton Jr. Sports and Entertainment Plaza,” said spokesman Dan Hare. “There will be a statue and fleur-de-lis.” Coming through the door were Raymond Blanco; Randy Haynie; Sonny's daughter, Cheryl Mouton Trumps; Mike O'Keefe, former Senate president; and Patti Mouton Judice.
Wine & Cheese
Chris and Pat Weaver opened their Leicester Lane home to Sister Carm Latiolais for her worthy cause. Co-hosted by Mary Jane Bauer and Clint and Debra Crowe, the social honored Latiolais for her work with the Honduran Dental and Medical Project. Each year, a Lafayette group of volunteer doctors, dentists and other personnel travel to the remote Merendon Mountain region of Honduras to bring services that are otherwise unavailable. In 2018, more than 1,200 were treated, and Latiolais has plans to go again in July. Packets of over-the-counter medicines are also assembled for families, put together by a Honduran pharmacy with instructions in Spanish. "People are extremely poor and extremely grateful," said Latiolais. Helping out while helping themselves to some fabulous cheese puffs were Steve Landry, Ray Stroup, Jerome Alesi and interpreter Alfredo Juarez, who said, "That's where God put me. It's been a great experience." If the spirit moves you, contact Sister Carm at srcarmlatiolais@gmail.com.
LLS Gala
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society ended its 10-week fundraising campaign with a culminating gala at the UL Student Union Ballroom. "It's our 17th year, and millions raised in Acadiana," said Edie Couvillon, campaign manager. Contestants compete for the titles Man and Woman of the Year with online voting and donations. Winners were Jake Mouton and Jackie John. Student of the Year was Caroline Roth. On hand for the gala were Danny and Renee Nugier, friendly auctioneer Brian Fourroux and Daniel LaFleur with daughter Haven, Girl of the Year. "She had ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia), and she's been in remission since 2012," said LaFleur. There's your real winner.
Many Happy Returns
Apparently Gary Lamson had it coming, too — another birthday, that is. Lamson celebrated his in style at Charley G's with wine and tapas tasting.
Derby Day
The Lambda Lambda chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held a Kentucky Derby party the Saturday of at the home of Katie Bacque in Lafayette. There were hats galore and more, but Fête would like to remind you she picked the winner, Country House. Beta Sigma Phi is a nonacademic sorority with 200,000 members in chapters around the world. Its focus is the social, cultural and civic enrichment of its members.