Former Lafayette Parish schools superintendent James Easton passed away May 3 at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
He was 86.
Easton took over as superintendent of Lafayette Parish public schools in 2001, following the departure of Michael Zolkoski, and was forced to leave in 2007, the School Board voting to buy out the final 18 months on his contract.
Easton had an open door policy and was often out in the community, greeting residents at grocery stores and such, getting to know parents and the community. His contract was extended in 2003, accompanied by a raise.
But Easton's relationship with some School Board members turned rocky over time over issues such as his reorganization of the Central Office staff and closure of some failing schools in order to prepare for unitary status in a 31-year federal desegration order.
A native of South Bend, Indiana, Easton earned a bachelor’s degree from Manchester College in Indiana, a master’s degree from the University of Tennessee and a doctorate in education from Pennsylvania State University.
Easton worked his way up to the superintendent's post, that brought him to Lafayette, working as a teacher, college supervisor of student teachers, high school principal, executive director for community education, regional director of transportation and director of secondary education, according to his LPSS online biography.
He was married to Alnetta R. Theriot, a native of Franklin, Louisiana. They had four sons.
Journet & Bolden Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.