There was a time when children were nowhere to be seen at adult events. Like habitat destruction due to caterpillars, the places where grown-ups once held dominion have dwindled.
The young ones are in bars and at formal luncheons, and it’s not unusual to see one strapped to daddy’s jacket at cocktail events. Like the monarch butterfly, it’s hard to find a place to perch. Babysitters appear to be an extinct species, and the entire social ecosystem is endangered.
Society has always had a hierarchy and delineations, and children are no exception. Since child labor laws were enacted, they’ve enjoyed their own special protections and place, no longer expected to perform as adults.
When I was coming up, I sat at a card table separate from the adults when my military parents entertained at home and understood that they outranked me. The rules were clear that children were permitted but only to a point. Things have changed.
However, etiquette doesn’t — there are only those who refuse to observe it.
Children don’t belong at after-dark events with stemware; they are not automatically their mum’s plus one (that ends the moment they’re no longer in utero) and any man who allows one to be strapped to his chest unless he’s a first responder or a helicopter EMT is doubtless in need of a stiff drink. Just be aware that you need to be over 21 to be in a bar, but if food is being served, the under-21s can sit at a table. Under no circumstances can they belly up to the bar, even if they’re strapped to yours.
In which case get ready to hear, “What’s he drinking?”
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Martini Madness
Here they were drinking Chuys’ Creamy Margartini, the judge’s favorite in last year’s martini throw-down. Healing House kicked off their 2019 fundraising campaign with a cocktail mixer hosted by Mercedes-Benz of Lafayette. The event annually showcases the unveiling of a martini glass hand-painted locally, this time by artist Hannah Mason. “The glass was inspired by a Bible verse, Psalm 91:4,” said Mason. “I really wanted to include everyone who helps, everyone affected, and paint one that was fun and people would love.” Area restaurants, including Zea, Ruffino’s and Bon Temps, provided the buffet; Souled Out’s David Mouton and Glenn Zeringue provided the jazz; and jazzed about it all were Healing House’s Kim Thackston and Charlie Cantrell, Randy and Helen Smith, Blair Zuschlag and Jennifer Jackson.
Triton Announcement
The boys are back in town. Krewe of Triton held a steak dinner at the Cajundome Convention Center, and what better way to announce King Triton XLI David Crouch. “The steak dinner is part of our bylaws,” said Krewe Captain Don Stevenson. “It’s a combination of introducing our new members and announcing royalty.” Queen Triton Sophie Goodrich will preside; the theme is “When Worlds Collide”; and gearing up for Mardi Gras was Commodore John Richard, Jacob and Tiffany Tauzin, sports-talking James Jeanmard, Kay Green et famille and perennial Fête fave Sabino Chavez.
Curtain Call
The Lauren-Reilly Eliot Company showcased the graduates from their summer acting class at Cite des Arts. The 10 new actors performed 10-minute comedic scenes before a live audience. The hat was passed, and all donations go toward — what else? — more acting classes. Shakespeare would have been proud.