Coronavirus hospitalizations are shooting up in Acadiana, more than doubling over two weeks.
That increase was comparable to the last two weeks of June, which preceded a hellacious month for hospitals in the seven-parish region. The virus is spreading at least as rapidly as it did over the summer by other measures as well.
There were 127 COVID-19 inpatients across the seven-parish region as of Thursday, according to the most recent state data. That is one more than recorded on July 1, which was three weeks before hospitalizations peaked at 304.
The increase in hospitalizations over two weeks leading to July 1 — 130% — was somewhat steeper than the two weeks leading to Thursday, which saw a 102% increase.
Region 4 case counts appear to be rising at least as quickly in the fall surge, according to the state’s most recent weekly “date of test” report on Nov. 18.
The report shows week-over-week caseloads doubled for three consecutive days, from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11. That last happened in mid-June, when there were week-over-week increases of more than 100% for seven straight days. Whether the most recent trend continued past Nov. 11 will not be clear until Nov. 25, when the next date of test report is due.
The weekly reports are released with a week lag, so they are not as current as the state’s daily releases of new test results. But they are more reliable for tracking historical trends, since they show test results that occurred on specific dates, thus weeding out backlogs.
The state’s daily reports show test results as labs report them, including those from earlier weeks and months that labs failed to report earlier. The state typically — but not always — notes when daily reports include backlog test results.
There were 1,349 new cases in Region 4 over the week ending Nov. 10, a 122% increase from the previous seven days, according to the weekly date of test report. Yet the daily reports show only 640 and 85% week-over-week increase for that date.
The state's daily report on Friday included backlogged results, but Region 4 staff separated old cases from new ones. Not including old test results with unknown dates, Friday's seven-day case tally in Region 4 was 1,740, or a 37% increase from the previous seven days.
Positive test rates, meanwhile, appear to be spiking at unprecedented levels. On Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, the percentage of tests over seven days that resulted in new confirmed cases were 9.2% and 9.6%, respectively. Those results represented week-over-week increases of four percentage points, the first time such sharp increases had been recorded.