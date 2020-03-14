In an effort to stanch the hemorrhaging of shoppers online, major brick-and-mortar retailers like Nordstrom and shopping malls are offering a new amenity: drinking.
Different from those thimble-size samples you sometimes get in supermarkets, this is full-fledged cocktails and craft beer for sale. The idea is to get shoppers to stay longer, spend more and provide an experience you can’t get online.
You can have a margarita while you pick up the milk, sip chardonnay while shopping for shoes or let your husband down a few beers to take the edge off as you make off with the communal credit card.
Couturier Raoul Blanco recently transferred to NYC's Nordstrom.“They are serving Champagne and canapes at our Phoenix store,” said Blanco. “People are spending more money and returning more merchandise later on; go figure.”
It is also more lucrative for retailers since profits on alcohol sales are double those on clothes and groceries.
Advocates say there’s little difference between in-store bars and serving alcohol in airports, on planes, in movie theaters or at trunk shows. Others say it’s no different from wine at lunch. The argument is, it’s simply democratization at work, that now the hoi polloi can have the same experience once reserved for designer showrooms.
However, it should be pointed out that chugging a Cosmo as you carry your cat food does not provide the same swagger as Veuve and Versace, although it does beat a tumbler of drugstore red, a laptop and your coffee table.
That said, I personally never drink and shop.
Not since that wine lunch with my daughter when I bought her a $600 David Yurman necklace afterward.
Evangeline Luncheon
Queen Evangeline LXXXI Catherine Grace Zehnder lunched with her maids and more at the Petroleum Club on Lundi Gras. Hydrangeas, ivory Majolica spray roses, butterfly ranunculus, Vendela roses and their crème de la crème cousins decked the tables, courtesy of the queen’s coordinator, Andy Ducharme, alongside Her Majesty’s commemorative beads and gifts. Zehnder posed for pictures in traditional white with her mother, grandmothers, sisters and maids. Enjoying the Mardi Gras moment were Claire and Caroline Zehnder, Elaine and Abigail Geoffroy, Catherine Castille and the Ladies Committee, without whom none of this would come to pass.
Queen’s Breakfast
Limos lined the drive to Café Vermilionville, the last stop for Queen Evangeline LXXXI Catherine Zehnder before la grande parade on Mardi Gras. First Class Jazz Quartet met everyone at the door New Orleans-style, while inside, family and friends gathered around the coffee and mimosas, including grandparents Dr. James and Rosie Zehnder, fleuriste extraordinaire Anita Saitta and Amanda Callaghan, in from Charlottesville, Virginia. “I feel so blessed that I can introduce my children to the culture I grew up in,” she said. Mardi Gras came to a close at the Gabriel Ball that evening.