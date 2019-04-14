A Breaux Bridge man was arrested Sunday on five counts of attempted second degree murder after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old girl at a Breaux Bridge apartment complex.
Peter Davontray Castille, 18, of Breaux Bridge, allegedly shot the girl, who was with four other minors, Sunday in the parking lot of Breaux Bridge Apartments at 220 Margaret St., according to a news release from the Breaux Bridge Police Department.
The victim, who is not being identified because of her age, received treatment at St. Martin Hospital and is in stable condition.
Castille is being held at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a $750,000 bond.