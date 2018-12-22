You’d have to go far to find someone not familiar with the holiday institution “A Christmas Story.” The nostalgic tale of Christmas through a child’s eyes and the innocent belief that wishes come true if you wish hard enough fascinates us even as adults.
Should you somehow have failed to see the film, the movie chronicles the pre-Christmas angst of Ralphie, a boy in the post-war era when television was new, cereal boxes promised prizes if children would just write in, and schoolyard bullies could be dispatched with a punch in the nose. Ralphie is a fan of Westerns and wants nothing more out of life than a Red Rider BB Gun, a device his mother equates with blindness and future ruin. Parents then were not the helicopter variety, and Ralphie must endure considerable fear and doubt before the finale.
I once had a Ralphie Christmas and still remember the time when I was his age and a stuffed toy caught my eye at an overseas Army PX. I hadn’t yet learned delayed gratification and cried long and loud at the thought that the blue stuffed poodle was not going home with me. My mother, like mothers then, was kind but unyielding, seeing the larger picture when I could not — that sometimes we cry about things we cannot change. Clearly she went back at some point because I found the blue poodle under the tree on Christmas Day. I have never forgotten it. Or her.
Decades later and many Christmas mornings down the road, I still tell the story about the blue poodle to my own daughter, long since grown.
She reminds me how she didn’t get Safari Barbie.
Merry Christmas.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Dream Bigger
The Acadiana Center for the Arts showed their appreciation for donors and more with a buildingwide reception. There was Champagne and iMonelli seafood pasta upstairs, an ornament decorations station downstairs and art VIPs for days, including Robert Dafford and his work “Before the Pirogue” and Francis Pavy. “It’s the first time we’ve had the event and something we hope to continue,” said special events director Brian Crutchfield. “It was a nice time to share appreciation and the December ArtWalk is fun — we wanted to piggyback off that.” Also holding court: quintessential Cajun Barry Ancelet and new arts center director Samuel Oliver.
The Art of Giving
Local artists teamed with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Alumni Association to transform the Alumni House into a mini art mall. Artists of all stripes displayed their wares for two days and a portion of their sales went to fund scholarships. Hustling and bustling were Alumni Association Director Jennifer LeMeunier, manning the buffet, and the university’s own College of the Arts Curator of Exhibitions Michael Eble.
Ici on Parle Francais
The Council for Development of French in Louisiana, celebrated the grande reouverture of their new offices with a reception. The old City Hall building has been under renovation and is finally fini, and saluting the new digs were council Director Peggy Feehan and le Maire himself Joel Robideaux.
Lest We Forget
St. Thomas More seniors Emma Luke and Gabriel Watkins gave back this holiday season by supporting Hospice of Acadiana’s Veterans’ program. As part of a service project, the two enlisted the assistance of fellow students and Beta Club members to create handmade cards for veteran patients. “Doing this project was important because we wanted to bring honor to the veterans that have secured our country’s safety,” Luke said. “We wanted to contribute in thanking them because they have done so much for us.” We Honor Veterans is an initiative of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs. “We cherish each opportunity we have to thank them for their service and their sacrifice,” explained Community Outreach Director Mary Bergeron. Hospice of Acadiana, established in 1983, is the only nonprofit provider in Acadiana.
‘Tis the Season
The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra staged “Deck the Halls,” a ticketed event including three spectacular home tours and Christmas music. Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra string students serenaded at the Mill Valley Run home of Randy and Elizabeth Block, where Carl Sonnier served up the Champagne. All were merry and bright, including Director Dana Baker, Townsquare talents Emily Jensen and JayCee Falcon, hardworking tour guide Steven Domingue, and Linda Kidd in a lovely fur coat. Funds raised will benefit the the symphony orchestra's School of Music.