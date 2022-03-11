The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra in Lafayette raised more than $12,000 in less than a week to support Ukrainian people who live in regions targeted by the Russian invasion.
According to Executive Director Dana Baker, the ASO has received donations from 92 people from nine cities in Louisiana, including Lafayette, Broussard, Scott, Youngsville, Arnaudville, Crowley, Kaplan, Baton Rouge, and Hammond, for a total of $12,654.48 as of Friday morning.
“The response has been so heartwarming and humbling,” Baker said. “We are going to make the first wires Friday, one short week from when we made the campaign live.”
Three ASO musicians are originally from Ukraine and their families live in the regions targeted by the Russian invasion, including violinist Marta Turianska.
All proceeds received will be given directly to the Ukrainian National House, a nonprofit organization located on the border of Ukraine, and to the Lviv Volunteer Kitchen, an on-the-ground hub that helps to distribute meals and other humanitarian aid to those still in Ukraine.
The money raised will be used to provide basic necessities such as food, clothing, toiletries, bedding, coats, baby formula, and diapers, along with meals, medical necessities, and other humanitarian aid to Ukrainians who remain in the country, as well as those refugees who have fled.
“We felt it imperative to actively participate in a relief effort that focuses on the human element of this crisis — human beings that happen to be extensions of our ASO family,” Baker said.
According to the UNHCR, the U.N.’s refugee agency, more than 2 million people had fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion had begun on Feb. 24, in what could be Europe’s biggest refugee crisis of the 21st century, and the worst since World War II.
People who are donating to the ASO's fundraising have the option to leave a message to the Ukrainian population. Among the notes left, a donor wrote, “Thoughts and prayers and money are better than thoughts and prayers. We are praying for your family. God bless Ukraine.”
Another said, “Praying for the brave, beleaguered people of Ukraine.”
A third one wrote, “Praying for Ukraine and for the Ukrainians there and in our Acadiana Symphony Orchestra - our hearts are with you.” Another person wrote, “God Bless Marta Turianska (Violinist) and Vasyl Kuvayskov (Cello) and All of Ukraine.”
Some of the 92 donors came from other states, including Texas, Wyoming, Florida, California, Minnesota, and New Jersey.
Those who want to donate can visit the donation page at this link: https://acadianasymphony.org/ukrainian-relief/?fbclid=IwAR2uv0VBK8u-ykmCajI1QuJpUloN30mSJIlJvkai7MINDyD9CNSQp8CSOmk