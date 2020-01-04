For those turning 40 in the new year, resolve to be undaunted.
Women are bombarded on all sides as they approach this particular milestone. Injections, dermaplanings (an alarming exfoliation technique involving a 10-gauge scalpel), fillers and age-proof moisturizers, it’s presumed they have more cracks than the Mona Lisa. Nor does it stop there. The attacks continue with “Best Hairdos after 40,” “What Not to Wear after 40,” “Makeup Do’s and Don’ts after 40” and so on ad nauseam.
The 40s have rules. You must wear a volumized messy bob with bangs, use plumping serum, no dark eye shadow (someone should have told Chanel that) and no miniskirts, ripped denim, message Ts or décolletage. If the bloom is off the rose, settle for ground cover.
According to the self-appointed authorities, there are also limits as to what one can eat and drink. On the forbidden list are slushies, energy drinks, energy shots, milkshakes, diet soda, orange juice, vitamin waters, pumpkin spice lattes, fast-food ice tea, sweet tea, mudslides, frozen cocktails, tonic water, nutrition shakes, drinkable yogurt, Kool-Aid, flavored coconut water, lemonade, root beer floats, wine coolers, beverage concentrates, eggnog, cocoa, ginger beer, double IPAs and sports drinks.
Prevailing wisdom says you’re washed up, watch your waistline and park yourself with the kickstand down.
Nothing could be further from the truth, and as Coco Chanel said, “Nothing makes a woman look so old as trying desperately hard to look young.”
Because reality is just the opposite. There is no line in the sand, no arbitrary cutoff date for beauty and where once it sits, it stays. A woman is pretty at 20, seductive at 30, but she’s not beautiful until 40. So be happy.
Men peak at 17.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Art & Chocolate
How could there be a better combination? The Petroleum Club hosted the Renaissance Association for its first fundraiser, “For the Love of Art & Chocolate,” sponsored in part by The Acadiana Advocate. Guests enjoyed art, chocolate-themed treats, a cigar lounge and silent auction while helping to unleash that spending spirit were Ketel One Vodka, Antoni’s, Rita Durio Interiors, Gallery 912, Terry Palmer, Rocky Perkins and Festival International de la Louisiane’s 2020 official artist, Tommy Hughes.
A Berry Merry Christmas
Always the holiday house party to beat. Johnny and Cathy Indest celebrated friends and family with cocktails and more at their Marie Street home. Treated to a perfect nighttime view of the Teche, guests mingled both indoors and out, and, among them, new sheriff in town Tommy Romero, New Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard and newly elected state Rep. Beau Beaullieu. The homemade cakes were cut, the buffet never faltered, and a good time was had by all. They do it right in The Berry.
Victoria Social
Don and Tish Johnson hosted the ladies and gents of Krewe of Victoria for some holiday merriment at their Kings Road home. It was lit up like a Christmas tree (pun intended) in every corner, with desserts in the dining room and hors d’oeuvres elsewhere, including Sangeeta Shah’s bite-size samosas and Teresa Meza’s crabcakes. Designer Perry Stelly tended bar, and Prince Albert Eugene Savoie II was the man. “It’s all very new to me; I’m just a blue collar guy,” said Savoie. “Pam Zuschlag is the one person who can get me to be Prince.”
Avec Souci
Some 48 hours later, Don and Tish Johnson hosted Avec Souci for the same. “We’re going to take a cruise when this is over,” said Tish. Members made merry while collecting canned goods, household items and personal care items for the Emily House — Emergency Shelter for Women & Children. Looking sharp that evening were Ken and Julie Rabelais, Avec Souci President Cindy Jensen and Vice President Elaine Ness, pretty Paula Dronet and, as always, Marguerite Bordelon. Avec Souci’s Garden Tour is planned for May 3, with all proceeds benefiting local charities.